Everybody Is Saying Same Thing About Ex-Lions Coach Matt Patricia

The New England Patriots dropped to 6-6 following their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

During the game, the Patriots offense failed to convert on third-down and Jones was forced to check down to his receivers, due to the offensive line having a subpar performance against Buffalo's defense.

Television cameras caught Patriots quarterback Mac Jones voicing a significant amount of displeasure on the sidelines, as the offense was simply unable to extend drives and score points.

Ex-Lions coach Matt Patricia has been heavily criticized for the lack of explosive plays and for calling games in a conservative manner.

“Obviously just kind of let my emotions get to me,” Jones said, via Patriots Country. “But, we’re kind of playing from behind. What I said was about throwing it deeper [as opposed to] the short game. I’ve gotta execute that part better, but it’s the short game that we kept going to -- which was working. But I felt we needed chunk plays, and I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. And that’s emotional, that’s football. I’m passionate about this game."

Despite many believing Patricia was the target of Jones' ire, the talented quarterback indicated his emotions were not directed at the Patriots former defensive coordinator.

“Obviously, you don’t want to let your emotions get the best of you. “It wasn’t directed at anybody," Jones said. "Just emotion coming out At that point in the game, it was just like, ‘All right, we’re playing catchup here, let’s just go for it, let’s be aggressive, let’s take those shots, let’s just go down fighting.' And Matty P was on the same page, and we kind of did that at the end there and moved it a little bit more.”