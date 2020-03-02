AllLions
Matthew Stafford's Back is Completely Healed

John Maakaron

Matthew Stafford's back is completely healed, according to an Instagram post from Kelly Stafford.

"At the beginning of jan, after strong antibiotics, our girls started to gain their personalities & weight back.

Matthew had gotten word that his back had completely healed and because of symptoms I was having, I got an MRI on my brain that showed no residual from surgery & everything looked normal. We finally felt like we had caught a break.
The past 15 months have really taken a toll on me and my family. Next month will mark a year from my brain surgery. It is a year that has helped my family grow in numbers and in strength, but it is a year that I never want to revisit." #StaffordStrong

Stafford injured his back on the road against the Oakland Raiders. 

When he was surprisingly not available to play against the Chicago Bears, his steak 136-consecutive games started for the Lions ended.

