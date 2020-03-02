Matthew Stafford's back is completely healed, according to an Instagram post from Kelly Stafford.

"At the beginning of jan, after strong antibiotics, our girls started to gain their personalities & weight back.

Matthew had gotten word that his back had completely healed and because of symptoms I was having, I got an MRI on my brain that showed no residual from surgery & everything looked normal. We finally felt like we had caught a break.

The past 15 months have really taken a toll on me and my family. Next month will mark a year from my brain surgery. It is a year that has helped my family grow in numbers and in strength, but it is a year that I never want to revisit." #StaffordStrong

Stafford injured his back on the road against the Oakland Raiders.

When he was surprisingly not available to play against the Chicago Bears, his steak 136-consecutive games started for the Lions ended.