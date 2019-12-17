Matthew Stafford Set to Break Lions' Single-Season Passer Rating Record

What a season Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was having before going down with a back injury in Week 9.

It seems like every other Lions starter is on injured reserve, while Stafford is still holding strong on the 53-man roster despite not practicing since the doctors ruled him out.

There is still a chance that the franchise quarterback could make a return this year, but it doesn't make a lot of sense as to why he would.

In any case, Stafford will likely break the franchise record for the highest passer rating in a single season (min. 25 pass attempts).

The 11th-year signal-caller has a 106.0 passer rating this year.

Stafford's best mark previously was a 99.3 passer rating in 2017 -- the second-best mark in Lions franchise history.

The only Detroit quarterback to have recorded a higher single-season mark was Dave Krieg -- a 101.7 rating in 1994 in seven starts.

Stafford has five of the top six passer rating seasons in franchise history, but 2019 was setting up to be his best.

What could have been, if not for injury?

The team was only 3-4-1 with Stafford, but has gone 0-6 since his departure.

It just goes to show how much Stafford means to this team.

Even with the best statistical quarterback season in the history of the franchise, the Matt Patricia-led Lions were still under .500.

Yikes, to say the least, and a huge indictment on the anemic state of the 2019 Lions.

