Lions Draft Kyle Hamilton and Matt Corral in Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft

Read more on the two players Mel Kiper has the Detroit Lions selecting in his latest NFL mock draft.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper came out with his latest mock draft on Tuesday, and in it, he had the Lions selecting at No. 2 overall and No. 32 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 2 overall pick, Kiper selected safety Kyle Hamilton, and he took quarterback Matt Corral with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

"I'd prefer a safer pick here, and I've come around to the fit of Hamilton in Detroit, which my guy Todd McShay has pushed for a little bit.

Hamilton is a playmaking safety in a 6-foot-4 frame who would immediately raise the ceiling of a defense that has struggled for years," Kiper writes. "He can play in the box, out of the slot and as a center fielder. Normally I'd say this is too high for a safety, but Hamilton is a unique and special defender. Detroit brought back safety Tracy Walker, but he could play with Hamilton."

© Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Corral was the Lions selection in Kiper's previous mock draft, and he sticks with the 23-year-old signal-caller in his latest projection.

Corral threw for 3,343 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021.

He also demonstrated a trait that many NFL teams find appealing -- an ability to elude defenders and gain yards on the ground rushing the football.

He secured 614 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in his final campaign collegiately.

"I'm going to stick with Corral to the Lions, but I keep hearing it's not out of the question that he is the first quarterback off the board. He didn't work out at the combine, so teams haven't gotten a look at him since his ankle injury in early January," Kiper explained. "He's going to throw for scouts at his pro day Wednesday, and he could create some buzz there. He throws a ball with some zip and is extremely tough, though he doesn't have a huge frame (6-foot-2, 212 pounds). The biggest question revolves around the offense he ran in college; his coaches didn't ask him to make many reads. There will be an adjustment in the NFL. For the Lions, I just don't see Jared Goff as the future. This allows them to get a potential quarterback of the future on a team-friendly five-year contract."