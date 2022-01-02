Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Hilarious Memes Emerge After Antonio Brown Leaves Buccaneers Game Shirtless

    NFL world reacts to Antonio Brown leaving the bench shirtless to head to the locker room during the Buccaneers-Jets Week 17 game.
    Author:

    Antonio Brown is the talk of the NFL world during the early slate of scheduled Week 17 games. 

    The veteran wideout was reportedly benched by Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians in the second half of the Buccaneers' contest against the New York Jets.

    Brown did not take too kindly to the decision, and his exit to the locker room may be talked about for many years to come. 

    According to The Spun, "Brown took off his uniform and threw it into the crowd before running off the field with his arms above his head. After this occurred, news broke out about Brown’s incentive targets to hit for his last two games. If he were to get 11 more receptions, he’d get an extra $333K. He’d get the same amount of extra money with 281 more receiving yards and three more touchdowns. Perhaps Brown thought he couldn’t hit those before the season ended?"

    It was reported postgame that Brown will no longer be part of the Buccaneers' roster, after deciding to not remain on the sideline until the end of the game. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    brown5

    Watch: Antonio Brown Strips, Leaves Field During Game against Jets

    You do not see this every day!

    goff5

    Detroit Lions' Week 17 Inactive List: Jared Goff Will Miss Seahawks Game

    Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 17 inactive list against the Seattle Seahawks.

    stafford5

    Matthew Stafford Tosses Two Interceptions against Ravens

    Matthew Stafford is off to a terrible start in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens.

    Here is a sample of the reactions online to one of the more bizarre stories that occurred in the NFL this season. 

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    brown5
    News

    Hilarious Memes Emerge After Antonio Brown Leaves Buccaneers Game Shirtless

    just now
    brown5
    News

    Watch: Antonio Brown Strips, Leaves Field During Game against Jets

    1 hour ago
    goff5
    News

    Detroit Lions' Week 17 Inactive List: Jared Goff Will Miss Seahawks Game

    1 hour ago
    stafford5
    News

    Matthew Stafford Tosses Two Interceptions against Ravens

    2 hours ago
    ramsey5
    News

    Look: Jalen Ramsey Lashes Out on Rams Teammate

    2 hours ago
    aidan5
    News

    Twitter Reacts: Aidan Hutchinson's Stock Slightly Drops among Lions Fans

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16476414_168388382_lowres
    News

    Roundtable: Resolutions for Detroit Lions

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17208414_168388382_lowres (1)
    News

    Predictions: Lions-Seahawks

    8 hours ago