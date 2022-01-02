Hilarious Memes Emerge After Antonio Brown Leaves Buccaneers Game Shirtless

NFL world reacts to Antonio Brown leaving the bench shirtless to head to the locker room during the Buccaneers-Jets Week 17 game.

Antonio Brown is the talk of the NFL world during the early slate of scheduled Week 17 games.

The veteran wideout was reportedly benched by Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians in the second half of the Buccaneers' contest against the New York Jets.

Brown did not take too kindly to the decision, and his exit to the locker room may be talked about for many years to come.

According to The Spun, "Brown took off his uniform and threw it into the crowd before running off the field with his arms above his head. After this occurred, news broke out about Brown’s incentive targets to hit for his last two games. If he were to get 11 more receptions, he’d get an extra $333K. He’d get the same amount of extra money with 281 more receiving yards and three more touchdowns. Perhaps Brown thought he couldn’t hit those before the season ended?"

It was reported postgame that Brown will no longer be part of the Buccaneers' roster, after deciding to not remain on the sideline until the end of the game.

Here is a sample of the reactions online to one of the more bizarre stories that occurred in the NFL this season.

