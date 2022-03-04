Mock Draft Roundup: Michigan's Hutchinson Emerges as Favorite at No. 2 Overall

Skip to main content

Mock Draft Roundup: Hutchinson Emerges as Favorite at No. 2 Overall

Check out the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup to find out what the Detroit Lions are going to do at No. 2 overall and No. 32 overall.

It's time for the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup.

Since the end of the 2021 college football season, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson, of Michigan, has emerged as the front-runner for the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick.

Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting at both No. 2 and No. 32 overall in their latest mock drafts, starting with the No. 2 selection. 

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan 

Hutchinson is currently being mocked by the following: 

Bucky Brooks (NFL.com), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Drae Harris (The Draft Network), Dave Birkett (Detroit Free Press), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Luke Easterling (The Draft Network), Jon Ledyard (Pewter Report), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports), James Fragoza (Pro Football Network)

As Brooks pens, 

"Detroit coach Dan Campbell could fall in love with the ultra-athletic, high-motor pass rusher with Michigan roots. Hutchinson's relentlessness and superb technique could make him a double-digit sack artist early in his career."

aidan5

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Thibodeaux is presently being mocked by the following: 

Dalton Miller (Pro Football Network), Damian Parson (The Draft Network), Austin Gayle (PFF), Zach Buckley (Bleacher Report), Joe Broback (Pro Football Network)

Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame 

Hamilton is currently being projected by the following: 

Vinnie Iyer (The Sporting News), Zack Patraw (Sports Illustrated), Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network)

As Iyer writes, 

"The Lions also should think about impact playmaker for their defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. The former star defensive back should appreciate what all the unique Hamilton can do for a secondary, an extra thumper to help the linebacker corps and a solid extra inside cover man with a nose for the ball."

Let's turn our attention now to who the draft pundits have projected for Detroit at No. 32. 

Defensive lineman Travon Walker, Georgia 

Walker is currently being mocked by the following: 

Bucky Brooks (NFL.com

Safety Daxton Hill, Michigan

Hill is presently being mocked by the following: 

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)

As Trapasso writes, 

"Hill can play anywhere in the secondary and find the football thanks to his lightning quickness."

Wide receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State 

Olave is currently being projected by the following: 

Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Luke Easterling (The Draft Network), Joe Broback (Pro Football Network)

As Wilson states, 

"Only Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had a fantastic rookie campaign, and Quintez Cephus are experienced receivers under contract for the Lions, so at the bottom of Round 1 they add Olave, who might be the best route runner in this group. He isn't as explosive as former teammate Garrett Wilson but he does a lot of things well and would be an immediate contributor in Detroit." 

wilson5

Cornerback Kyler Gordon, Washington 

Gordon is presently being mocked by the following: 

Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)

Safety Jalen Pitre, Baylor 

Pitre is presently being mocked by the following: 

Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports

Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Ebiketie is presently being mocked by the following: 

Zack Patraw (Sports Illustrated

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Pickett is presently being projected by the following: 

Jon Ledyard (Pewter Report)

Quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss 

Corral is currently being mocked by the following: 

Austin Gayle (PFF), Andrew Erickson (Fantasy Pros), Scott Smith (Buccaneers.com)

Quarterback Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati 

Ridder is presently being mocked by the following: 

James Fragoza (Pro Football Network)

Quarterback Carson Strong, Nevada

Strong is currently being projected by the following: 

Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, Alabama 

Williams is presently being mocked by the following: 

Dave Birkett (Detroit Free Press)

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State 

Dotson is presently being mocked by the following: 

Damian Parson (The Draft Network), Zach Buckley (Bleacher Report)

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Georgia

Davis is presently being projected by the following: 

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com)

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, Georgia 

Dean is presently being mocked by the following: 

Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network)

Safety Jaquan Brisker, Penn State 

Brisker is currently being mocked by the following: 

Drae Harris (The Draft Network

Wide receiver Skyy Moore, Western Michigan 

Moore is presently being projected by the following: 

Dalton Miller (Pro Football Network

