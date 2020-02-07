NFL Mock Draft: Lions Trade Down to Select Fifth

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has released his latest mock draft. Like many that have been released in the last week or so, Detroit is not standing pat and selecting at No. 3.

Brugler proposes this trade being made between the Lions and Miami Dolphins:

Miami Dolphins receive:

2020 first-round pick (No. 3 overall)

Detroit Lions receive:

2020 first-round pick (No. 5 overall)

2020 second-round pick (No. 39 overall)

2021 second-round pick

2021 fourth-round pick

Some may not be thrilled with this haul because Detroit does not receive the second first-round pick that Miami possesses.

This proposal equates to a fair deal that Detroit would likely accept, if Miami were to offer it.

Brugler writes, "According to the trade value chart, this would be an overpay, but when drafting the quarterback whom you expect to lead your organization to the playoffs, there is no such thing as an overpay. In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Jets traded three second-round picks to move from No. 6 to No. 3, drafting Sam Darnold. The Dolphins are only surrendering two second-rounders in this scenario, along with a sweetener (2021 fourth-rounder)".

Miami moves up and selects quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama, while Detroit adds depth to their secondary by drafting cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State.

According to Brugler:

"The Lions move down two spots, add three other draft picks and still get the player they likely would have drafted if they stayed at the No. 3 pick. Some fans might be upset they weren’t able to pry away one of Miami’s other first-rounders in this scenario, but if this is the best trade offer they receive, Detroit will still be in great shape."

