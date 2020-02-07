3 Teams Lions Should Contact to Trade Down in NFL Draft

In this year's NFL draft, the Detroit Lions sit in the driver's seat. Holding the third pick provides the Lions an opportunity to field phone calls from teams that may be looking to trade up for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama.

The third pick represents a dismal 2019 season to some, but there are silver linings. This year's draft class is stocked with talent at multiple positions.

If Detroit decides to stay at No. 3, they can still select an impactful game-changing defensive player.

The two likely targets would be cornerback Jeff Okudah or defensive lineman Derrick Brown.

If Detroit decides to secure more draft selections this year or in future years, general manager Bob Quinn should hope that these organizations pick up the phone and make him an offer.

Miami Dolphins

The team most likely to contact the Lions is the Dolphins. The best scenario is if Detroit can secure the No. 5 and No. 26 pick in this year's draft. It would allow for Detroit to still select Okudah and one other impactful talent in the first round.

Carolina Panthers

Many analysts are hinting quarterback Cam Newton could be on his way out of Carolina.

Will first year head coach Matt Rhule look to the draft to select Newton's replacement?

Carolina could make Detroit a nice offer to move up to No. 3. Carolina currently select No. 7, No. 38 and No. 69 in the first three rounds of this year's draft.

Los Angeles Chargers

In the first three rounds, the Chargers possess No. 6, No. 37 and No. 71.

The organization has moved on from Philip Rivers after 16 seasons. Is Tagovailoa the answer for a Chargers team that took a step backwards in 2019?

If the organization does not look to a veteran free-agent quarterback, they may be willing to part ways with some picks to move up to No. 3 and draft Tagovailoa.

