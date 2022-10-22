The Detroit Lions announced the team has activated cornerback Jerry Jacobs and defensive lineman Josh Paschal off of the Physically Unable to Perform list on Saturday.

Jacobs will likely appear in his first NFL game in nine months after suffering a torn ACL last December.

Paschal, Detroit's 2022 second-round draft pick, will also likely be making his NFL debut, which will force the young rookie to contain his excitement level in order to play at a high level.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Paschal expressed how he plans to go about managing his emotions when he steps foot out on the field at AT&T Stadium against the Cowboys.

"It’s a lot of emotions. I’m trying to keep it calm because I don’t want to blow my whistle too early, but I’m going to go out there excited," Paschal said, via the Free Press. "I was excited at the beginning of the week, a little too excited so I’m trying to calm down before the game time and then hype it back up."

Unfortunately, cornerback Bobby Price and wideout DJ Chark have been placed on the injured reserve list.

In a corresponding move, wideout Maurice Alexander was signed to the active roster.

Lions restructure contract of Halapoulivaati Vaitai

On Saturday, the Lions created additional cap space by restructuring the contract of veteran lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

According to ESPN, the team added approximately $2.4 million in additional cap space this year by restructuring his current contract.

The 29-year-old veteran is in the third year of a five-year, $45 million contract signed back in 2020. He has played a snap this season, as he has been sidelined with a back injury that occurred prior to the start of the regular season.

Practice squad elevations

The team announced on Saturday the practice squad elevations of kicker Michael Badgley and wideout Brandon Zylstra.