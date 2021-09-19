Look: Matt Prater Drills 62-Yard Field Goal

Detroit Lions could sure use a place kicker like Matt Prater.

The Detroit Lions have been fortunate to have solid and reliable kickers the past few seasons.

Unfortunately, Matt Prater moved on after a seven-year stint from 2014-2020 to sign a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2020, his accuracy from distance dipped, as he went 4-for-7 from 40-49 yards and 6-for-10 from beyond 50 yards.

On Sunday, the veteran kicker nailed a 62-yard field goal as the second quarter expired.

The 37-year-old kicker holds the NFL record for the longest field goal, a successful 64-yarder made when he was a member of the Denver Broncos.

After moving on from Prater, the Lions moved on from both kickers that were on the roster during training camp, as Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez both failed to win a spot on the 2021 roster due to inconsistency.

Current Lions kicker Austin Seibert showed the current coaching staff he had 'pop' in his leg and the decision was made to add him to the roster.

The Vikings, along with the Lions, could have used a kicker with Prater's experience.

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed from 37-yards out as time expired to give the Cardinals a 34-33 victory in Week 2 of the NFL season.

In an entertaining back and forth contest, quarterback Kirk Cousins went 22 of 32 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

