Matt Prater Signs with Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions will now need to look for a new kicker, as Matt Prater has signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Detroit Lions have been fortunate to have solid and reliable kickers the past few seasons.

Unfortunately, Matt Prater has decided to leave Motown after seven years to sign a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Prater is coming off a three-year, $11.4 million contract signed back in 2018.

During his career, he has made 83.2% of his field goals, although his reliability dipped slightly last season.

In 2020, he went 4-for-7 from 40-49 yards and 6-for-10 from beyond 50 yards.

He became the NFL's all-time leader in 50-yard field goals in the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Prater made two field goals at State Farm Stadium against the Cardinals last season, as the Lions defeated the Cardinals 26-23 as time expired.

Along with punter Jack Fox, kicker Matthew Wright is currently under contract and will have the opportunity to step-in and compete to replace Prater.

Wright attended the University of Central Florida and went undrafted in 2019.

In Arizona, the veteran kicker will play under special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, who also coached Prater during his tenure with the Broncos from 2011-2014.

