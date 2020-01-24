NFL Rumors: Lions May Play Abroad in 2020

The Lions' road game against the Atlanta Falcons may not actually take place in Atlanta this year.

According to Dave Choate of SB Nation's The Falcoholic, "The game will be in the first couple of weeks of October, will more than likely be in London and the potential opponents on the table are the Broncos and Lions."

In 2014, the Lions defeated the Falcons via a Matt Prater 48-yard field goal as time expired at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Lions played at Wembley Stadium the following season as well. They squared off with the Kansas City Chiefs, and lost the contest, 45-10.

