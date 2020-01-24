LionMaven
NFL Rumors: Lions May Play Abroad in 2020

John Maakaron

The Lions' road game against the Atlanta Falcons may not actually take place in Atlanta this year. 

According to Dave Choate of SB Nation's The Falcoholic, "The game will be in the first couple of weeks of October, will more than likely be in London and the potential opponents on the table are the Broncos and Lions." 

In 2014, the Lions defeated the Falcons via a Matt Prater 48-yard field goal as time expired at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Lions played at Wembley Stadium the following season as well. They squared off with the Kansas City Chiefs, and lost the contest, 45-10.

3 Free Agents Lions Should Avoid

Kenny Willekes, Josh Uche Look to Shoot Up Draft Boards

Talk in NFL Circles is "Matthew Stafford Might Be On the Move This Offseason"

Rumors are continuing that Matthew Stafford could be traded

John Maakaron

3 Free Agents Lions Should Avoid

Our Logan Lamorandier offers three free agents the Lions should avoid at all costs this offseason

Logan Lamorandier

Matt Patricia's Comment On Pass Rushing Sparks Debate

While mic'd up at the Senior Bowl, Matt Patricia discusses pass rushing

John Maakaron

Kenny Willekes, Josh Uche Look to Shoot Up Draft Boards

Check out these Lions pieces from around the web in this edition of "Lions News"

John Maakaron

Lions Select DE Julian Okwara in Latest Mock Draft

DE Julian Okwara is the brother of Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara

John Maakaron

Is Matt Patricia's Coaching Style Too Harsh?

Logan Lamorandier & John Maakaron discuss the Lions coaching staff at the Senior Bowl & explore if Matt Patricia's coaching style is too harsh

John Maakaron

Reaction to Kenny Golladay Making First Career Pro Bowl

Watch as our Rachel Marie gives her reaction to Kenny Golladay making his first career Pro Bowl

rachelmariesports

Robert Saleh Says Lions Fans and Media Should Be More Supportive

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator calls upon Lions fans to be more supportive of the team

John Maakaron

3 Free-Agent Nose Tackles Lions Should Consider Adding

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his list of three free-agent nose tackles the Lions should consider adding this offseason

Logan Lamorandier

3 Realistic Goals for Lions' 2020 Season

These are three realistic and attainable goals for the Lions 2020 season.

John Maakaron