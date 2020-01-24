LionMaven
Kenny Willekes, Josh Uche Look to Shoot Up Draft Boards

John Maakaron

This week is Senior Bowl week down in Mobile, Alabama. The Lions' coaching staff has spent this week coaching up draft prospects looking to catch the attention of talent evaluators.

Kenny Willekes and Josh Uche have reportedly put together a nice week of practices. Despite their rivalry in college, they have both celebrated each other's successes this week. 

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News highlighted their accomplishments this week:

Rogers - Rivals in college, Josh Uche, Kenny Willekes chase same goal of becoming NFL pass rusher

Rogers writes, "Both Uche and Willekes widely were viewed as mid-round picks coming into the week, but a strong performance at the Senior Bowl has a way of forcing scouts to re-evaluate a prospect and send them shooting up draft boards. 

At this rate, no one should be surprised if either is drafted early than initially expected." 

The Lions Wire Jeff Risdon - Matt Patricia will not watch the Super Bowl 

Risdon confirms the rumors regarding Lions head coach Matt Patricia and his desire not to watch the Super Bowl this year.

"It’s a great, great game and the two teams are really good,” Patricia said. “But I want to be in the game and it’s too tough to not be there to see it.”

Detroit Free Press Lions beat writer Dave Birkett - NFL analyst explains why Detroit Lions should consider drafting Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3

Birkett spoke with NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks on Wednesday of this week. 

"The Tua-Matthew Stafford conversation is a big one. I think what you have to figure out is, what do you see (from) Matt Stafford in the next two, three, four years? With a back injury and based on how you kind of project his level of play, you may take the young quarterback. If you take the young quarterback, it enables you to build your team differently, to surround your team and spend dollars at other areas to upgrade it. So there’s some advantages to that," Brooks expressed to Birkett.

Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman - Darius Slay honors memory of Marvin Jones' son with Pro Bowl cleats

Reisman highlights the kind gesture of Lions cornerback Darius Slay. 

At this year's Pro Bowl, Slay brought a pair of cleats that depicted his family and also honored Marvin Jones' family. 

"The left cleat is a depiction of his own family. The right cleat is a portrait of Marvin Jones Jr.’s family with the words “Rest in peace Marlito” on it." Reisman writes.

