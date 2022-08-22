Observations: Lions Run Practice without Coaches Monday

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds has played on three different NFL teams.

Despite being a veteran, there are still facets of a training camp practice that can be new, even for players that have been around the block a few times.

On Monday, the Detroit Lions' first practice since defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 27-26, the team did not have coaches instructing them or leading the drills.

Only head coach Dan Campbell was on the field as an observer, while the nearly 60-minute practice was led entirely by players.

Campbell has stated, even early in his tenure, that he wants players to take ownership of the football team.

"When we get this where we want it, the players are the ones who are regulating this. They do it themselves, and they know what's acceptable and unacceptable," Campbell said last season. "And now, we're given them the guidelines, and now they handle it themselves. It is important and you want to get there. But, until they do take over and they're able to make it their own and get all of the pieces where we want them and everybody in the right mindset, that's on us as a coaching staff to have to stay on it and continue to lead them."

It was a different experience for the players, but one that many walked away feeling positive from.

"It was actually my first official player-run practice," Reynolds told AllLions after practice. "We’ve done some offseason and stuff. But, at camp, it was interesting, man."

Reynolds continued, "I’ve only been on three teams, so I mean, it's hard to tell. I mean, shoot, it was awesome. It’s a good way to kind of get players to hold each other accountable. Instead of having a coach every day that gets in your ass all the time. To hear it from one of your teammates, one of your peers -- it hits different."

Rookie Kerby Joseph noted that Campbell and the coaching staff, comprised of several former NFL players, has emphasized that the most successful NFL teams are driven and led by members of the roster.

"I felt like it was a true experience to show us that, it's up to us," Joseph told AllLions. "Coach (Campbell) has been saying that all of the teams that he’s been a part of, the winning championships and stuff like that, has been player driven. I felt like it was a good opportunity to show us that we could do it."

Attendance

It was a practice that featured many of the Lions' starters who did not suit up and play Saturday.

For the first time in several training camp practices, Josh Paschal was spotted observing practice.

Levi Onwuzurike, Jameson Williams and Romeo Okwara were also seen observing practice.

The players who were not heavy participants at practice include:

WR Tom Kennedy

TE James Mitchell

OL Dan Skipper

OL Kevin Jarvis

OL Kendall Lamm

OL Tommy Kraemer

DL Julian Okwara

CB JuJu Hughes

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

CB Bobby Price

S C.J. Moore

DL Bruce Hector

DL Eric Banks

DL Jashon Cornell

DL Austin Bryant

