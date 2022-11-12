Odds Lions Beat Bears to End Road Losing Streak

Read more on the odds the Detroit Lions have to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 10.

On Sunday, the Lions (2-6) will square off with the Bears (3-6) for the first time this season.

The Week 10 tilt presents Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit with quite the challenge. It's being tasked with limiting the production of Chicago dual-threat passer Justin Fields.

The Achilles' heel of the Lions' defense all season long has been stopping mobile signal-callers. It started in Week 1, when they failed to stop the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, who proceeded to rush for 90 yards and a score. Then, in Week 4, they were frequently unable to wrap up the Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith, allowing him to throw for 320 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 49 yards and an additional score in the contest.

In all likelihood, it's a sign of things to come when Detroit travels to Soldier Field Sunday.

For starters, among all NFL quarterbacks, Fields has rushed for the second-most yards (602). He's also accumulated at least 60 rushing yards in each of his last four games, and has scored a rushing touchdown in three of those contests.

Additionally, the Ohio State product is coming off a week in which he set the NFL single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback. He did so by producing 178 yards on the ground against the Miami Dolphins. In the aforementioned Week 9 matchup, the second-year QB also threw for a career-best three touchdowns.

Presently, Fields is playing the best football he ever has as an NFL passer. It doesn't bode well for a Detroit defense that has allowed opposing teams to rush for 1,190 yards in 2022, the second-worst mark in the league.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, the Bears have also struggled with stopping the run. In fact, they've permitted the opposition to accumulate 1,325 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, the third-worst and worst marks in the league, respectively.

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

This is where the Lions should have the upper hand, with the running back tandem of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

Williams has emerged as the team's No. 1 back in recent weeks, with Swift limited. And, Williams has taken advantage of the opportunity.

The sixth-year runner is on pace for his first 1,000-yard rushing season as a pro.

In eight games this year, Williams has amassed 545 yards on the ground, as well as a career-best eight touchdowns.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson believes Williams and the team's ground game possess the ability to wear down defenses.

"We felt that last week (against the Packers), especially that second touchdown drive when we needed it. We were able to rely on our offensive line and our ground game, and you could -- at least I could on the sideline, could feel where we were wearing them down a little bit," Johnson told reporters this week. "And, once again, it wasn’t like we were getting explosive gains, but it was the consistent three, four, five, ‘boom-da-ba-boom-da-ba-da-boom,’ and we methodically took it down the field that way. And, I think that’s a great thing to have.

"I think we’ve shown over the course of the season, we have the ability to be explosive, but at the same time, we can extend the drive and play a little bit more small ball if needed. Whatever is called upon, and Jamaal is a big part of the reason why we’re able to do that.”

Chicago's inability to stop the run enhances Detroit's chances of securing the Week 10 win.

At this present juncture, I'm willing to give the Lions a 40 percent chance of pulling off the road victory.