Odds of Lions Making Playoffs Decrease After Week 12

The Lions sit sixth in the Wild Card standings after Week 12.

The Detroit Lions odds of securing a playoff spot actually decreased after Week 12 of NFL action.

Sitting at 4-7, Detroit currently has an 11 percent shot at earning one of three Wildcard positions in the NFC, down form 16 percent the week prior.

Detroit are currently 2.5 games behind the Washington Commanders for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

For the rebounding Lions, winning at least five of their remaining six games puts them in position to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Lions open as slight favorite against Jacksonville Jaguars

Two 4-7 squads will face off this weekend at Ford Field, as the Lions welcome the Jaguars in Week 13.

The Lions, who have not been favored in many of their games this season, have opened as a 1.5-point betting favorite to win their fifth game of the season.

Jacksonville are coming into the contest after a surprise 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Former Lions wideout Marvin Jones Jr. was on the receiving end of late touchdown in the fourth quarter. Head coach Doug Pederson decided to attempt a two-point conversation instead of tying the game with an extra-point. The gamble paid off, resulting in the surprise win over an AFC powerhouse.

