Lions Fans React to Being in 'Playoff Hunt' Graphic

The Detroit Lions are still in the playoff hunt with six games remaining.

For the past few seasons, the Detroit Lions have not been serious playoff contenders.

Following the dismissal of Jim Caldwell, the team finished in last place in the NFC North repeatedly under the former regime.

As a result, former head coach Matt Patricia and general manger Bob Quinn were sent packing following the Thanksgiving game in 2020.

Following a close loss to the Buffalo Bills, current head coach Dan Campbell expressed to his team that he has seen growth from the young roster.

“Just told them kind of what I just said. We belong and they should know that and they do know that," said Campbell. "They knew they had an opportunity, which they earned that opportunity, and we just didn’t close it out. And those guys made the plays and it’s a credit to them over there. But I do feel growth from our team and I feel us getting better.”

While the team's record is still 4-7, optimism has steadily grown, especially when reviewing the upcoming schedule.

In the next few weeks, the Lions will match up against the Jaguars, Vikings, Jets, Panthers, Bears and Packers.

While it may difficult for the team to leap the three teams ahead of them in the Wild Card standings, it is not completely out of the question.

When supporters saw the team was in the "playoff hunt" graphic Sunday night, many took to social media to express their surprise, excitement and shock.

More: Lions Hold No. 3 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Wild Card standings

Below is a sample of the reaction online to the Lions being in the graphic with six games left in the 2022 NFL season.