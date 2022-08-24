One Thing We Learned About Detroit Lions After Colts Game

Last season, the Detroit Lions' were absymal at stopping the rushing attack of their opponents.

In facts, the team ranked 28th against the run last year, allowing an average of 135.1 yards against every week.

Five opponents were even able to rush for more 180 rushing yards, greatly impacting the time of possession battle.

This season, a concerted effort and focus has been emphasized by the coaching staff to limit the big rushing gains of opposing running backs.

Against the Indianapolis Colts, Aaron Glenn's defense only gave up 30 total rushing yards in four quarters.

"I would say our D-line has taken a huge step as far as understanding exactly how we want to play up front," Glenn told reporters this week. "You hear the new scheme and the new system that we’re doing, but it’s the system that we’ve been doing. We just kind of tweaked it just a little bit as far as how we want guys to attack blocks."

Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and Charles Harris are expected to play at a very high level.

The emergence of defensive linemen John Cominsky and Austin Bryant has given additional hope to the coaching staff.

"I think those guys have bought into it, they understand it. It’s taken a while like any type of new technique that you’ll teach a guy. But man, I’ll tell you it’s a beautiful thing to watch when you watch us practice against the Colts, a really good offensive line, and then you see these guys operate in the game the way they operated. So, that part of our game has really improved as far as stopping the run.”