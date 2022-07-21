Skip to main content

Amani Oruwariye Receives Shockingly Low Madden 23 Rating

DeShon Elliott is the highest rated defensive back for the Lions in Madden 23.

The Madden 23 ratings have not been too kind to the Detroit Lions

After starting the week with curiously low ratings for the wide receivers on the Lions' roster, the rating for cornerback Amani Oruwariye is shockingly low. 

After a breakout campaign in 2021, Oruwariye was only rated a 77 in this year's edition of the popular video game. It is likely not an accurate reflection of what he can accomplish out on the football field. 

“Let’s just roll over, let’s continue to keep going. I’m really pleased at his progression I’ve seen since I’ve been here. I want him to continue getting that ball back. I’m just really looking forward to seeing Amani grow as a professional, and that’s just more on the student side," Aubrey Pleasant told reporters. "He’s been a phenomenal student, but as a corner in this league, you can never learn enough.”

The next step in the evolution of the talented defensive backs career is becoming a cornerback who can consistently lock down opponents top wideouts. 

“In order for that to happen, he has to grow and continue to understand what a shutdown corner means," Pleasant explained. "What do you look for as a defensive coordinator in order to put that tag on a guy? And those are all the things this offseason that we’ve collectively come together to say, ‘What could you do to be able to take that next step?' And I think he’s accepting the challenge.”

Lions defensive backs Madden 23 ratings

