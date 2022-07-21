Skip to main content

Unit Positional Ratings Reveals Detroit Lions Are Overrated

Are the Detroit Lions overrated?

As training camp nears for the Detroit Lions, the amount of positivity surrounding the organization has reached an all-time high. 

From national reporters expecting the Lions to more than double their win total from a season ago to supporters heading to their favorite sports book to bet on the Lions to win more than six games, expectations have certainly started to rise in Motown. 

The team is counting on quarterback Jared Goff to build off the success he started to have near the end of the 2021 season, his first playing for the Lions. 

“I think Goff’s in a real good place.” head coach Dan Campbell told NFL reporter Peter King. “Finished strong last year. I like the fact that we’ve got pieces around him that I think are going to help pull the most out of him. We’ve got some pieces here that complement each other that really will help him be the best that he can be. Listen, he’s an accurate quarterback. That’s what he does well. He can throw the football and he can put it right on the money.”

The obvious strength of the team is the offensive line, which has been highly rated in many offseason polls. 

Despite general manager Brad Holmes allocating resources to the trenches, the defensive line is largely unproven. 

In fact, the team's defense has the most questions to answer, especially after their subpar performance under Aaron Glenn during his first season as the defensive coordinator. 

Pro Football Focus recently released their NFL training camp primer, and in it the offseason positional rankings were posted. 

Based on the many rankings in the 20's, it is quite possible the Kool-Aid supporters drink has overflowed. 

Offseason unit rankings

  • Running backs -- 20th
  • Wideouts -- 21st
  • Offensive line -- 3rd
  • Defensive line -- 26th
  • Linebackers -- 28th
  • Secondary -- 25th

