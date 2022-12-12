Penei Sewell: Dan Campbell's 'Got Some Nuts on Him'

Dan Campbell is certainly not afraid of taking calculated risks.

Despite being known across the league as a team that is willing to go for it on fourth down, or a team that is willing to attempt a fake punt from anywhere, the Lions have still been able to execute when the aggressiveness is dialed up.

C.J. Moore was able to take a fake punt 42-yards to put the Lions in great field position early in the second half.

The extra possession allowed the Lions to add another touchdown, as Jared Goff found Josh Reynolds in the end zone to give Detroit a 21-7 lead.

Another example of Campbell and the coaching staff taking a calculated risk was calling the number of their second-year right tackle to secure a reception at a critical juncture of the game.

"Dude's got some nuts on him, bro. That's as simple as that," Penei Sewell told reporters in the locker room. "I couldn't find another word. But, yeah, Dan Campbell is going to be him, and nobody's going to change that. And, that's what I love about him."

Detroit is aware that Sewell is a force along the offensive line, but its trust in his athleticism allowed them to also call his number in the passing game.

"It was a great call, we trusted him," said Campbell. "Look, we know what kind of athlete he is, he’s a phenomenal athlete. I mean, we talk about -- who knows what kind of tackle he’s going to be, I think a pretty dang good one, he already is. But he could be a Hall of Fame tight end in my opinion too if he wanted to lose a little bit of weight. But he is, he’s got real good hands. He’s got real good feet, we felt like he was going to be wide open, which he was. And we told him stay in bounds and he did.”