Perfect Draft Fits for Lions

SI All Lions provides its perfect draft fits for the Detroit Lions at every position, heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and the Detroit Lions are nearly on the clock.

A short 10 minutes after the event officially opens on April 28, the Jacksonville Jaguars will announce their selection with the No. 1 overall pick, and it will then be Detroit general manager Brad Holmes’ turn to make a choice.

This choice could turn out to be a defining one, as the Lions are looking to take the next step in their rebuild. The right pick could take the team to the level of contender, while the wrong selection could set the organization back.

Finishing 3-13-1 last year, the Lions have plenty of needs. Here is a perfect fit at every position for the Lions.

Quarterback

Malik Willis, Liberty

Though he’s not the most polished prospect in recent memory, there’s a lot to like about Willis’ physical tools. He has blazing speed and a rocket arm to match, providing him with the potential to be dangerous in the future.

There are issues with his ability to read defenses, as well as concerns about his mistake-prone ways. This can be improved with some seasoning, of course, and it’s expected he may sit a year, wherever he ends up.

Detroit has an incumbent starter in Jared Goff, but his contract becomes easier to unload at the conclusion of the season. By drafting Willis, the Lions could allow him to sit and grow for a year before taking over in 2023.

His natural athleticism could make the Lions dynamite under new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. If his skills are honed the right way, the team could look back on selecting Willis fondly.

© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Running back

James Cook, Georgia

Cook was a secondary option at Georgia behind Zamir White. Though he played a secondary role, he was able to use his open-field and pass-catching abilities when given the opportunity.

His most prominent performance was his showing in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan, during which he caught three passes for 99 yards and a score. He possesses the ability to burn linebackers that could make him a fun third option behind Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift.

Wide receiver

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

A long, lanky wideout from the FCS ranks, Watson has an impressive blend of size and speed. He impressed at the NFL scouting combine, with his 4.36 40-yard dash and 38.5-inch vertical.

He’s risen to the ranks of a projected first-rounder, thanks to this ability (although he has experienced issues with drops in the past). There’s no question about his physical tools, but he may need some time to develop.

The Lions are growing their depth at receiver, which may allow this rookie to gain some experience without the pressure of being a top option.

Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

Tight end

Trey McBride, Colorado State

McBride is considered the top prospect at his position. He’s an impressive athlete who can both catch and block.

The Lions have T.J. Hockenson, so this need may not seem pressing enough to take the top option. However, the team doesn’t have a solid second option, and could see a fit with McBride.

Offensive tackle

Max Mitchell, Louisiana

A developmental prospect, Mitchell is likely a Day 3 pick. This works for the Lions, as the team is set at tackle with Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker.

Matt Nelson played the swing tackle role last season, and could very well do the same in 2022. Even so, a little competition never hurts.

Interior offensive line

Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

A tackle in college, Goedeke fits the Lions in a variety of ways. He’s excellent at finishing blocks, and fits the Dan Campbell way of thinking. Read any pre-draft clipping with Goedeke, and you’ll learn of his desire to decimate opposing defenders.

Having the experience at tackle is beneficial for the Wisconsin native. His arm length is the main factor for the move, but there’s no questioning his athleticism as a converted tight end.

The Lions have Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai at the position, but both are playing for new contracts. Having some young depth on a friendly contract could set the team up well for the future.

Interior defensive line

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Davis is a beast from a physical standpoint. Men at his size simply don’t come around often, as he has excellent speed and range at 341 pounds.

He’s a pure run stuffer, and has the speed to get after the passer. A player who would likely be the most athletic option in a young defensive tackle room, Davis could wind up being a top defender with some development.

EDGE

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

From an on-field standpoint, Hutchinson has a lot of traits desired by NFL teams. Throw in his leadership qualities, intangibles and ties to Detroit, and he should be a lock to the Lions at No. 2, if he’s not taken with the top pick.

He fits the culture desired by Holmes and Campbell, and he’s just as good on the field. In his last year at Michigan, he set a program record with 14 sacks. His routes to the quarterback are efficient, and he’s good at chasing down running backs, too.

The current consensus top pick, Hutchinson has the potential to be a game-changer wherever he lands.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

Linebacker

Chad Muma, Wyoming

Muma is a pure run-stopper. The Wyoming product made 142 tackles in his senior season at Wyoming, serving as an anchor for his defense.

He also picked off three passes in 2021, showing off his ability to get out and cover the pass. The Lions could use this, as the unit was picked apart in the passing game last season.

Muma played just 33 games over four seasons in his college career, so there’s some polish needed. There’s no questioning his toughness, though, and he could turn out to be a solid Day 2 pick.

Cornerback

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Much of the talk about Cincinnati’s defense in 2021 rested on the shoulders of Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. Yet, Bryant was holding down the opposite side of the field.

He doesn’t have the natural length, skill and speed that his former teammate has, but nonetheless, Bryant is a solid prospect.

Detroit needs depth at this position. Bryant may not be dynamite right away, like several other ideal fits. But, he looks the part of a quick learner who could be ready to go by midseason.

Safety

Lewis Cine, Georgia

A tall defender with range, the numbers check out with Cine from a speed standpoint. A 4.37 40-yard dash supplemented how fast he’s played on film.

He was part of that national championship-winning defense at Georgia, playing key roles in taking away both the pass and the run. His length allows him to play well in coverage, and his speed gives him the opportunity to get up in the box and stuff the run.

The safety class is very deep early in the draft, led by Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton. These safeties will all be available at No. 2, but the Lions should look to avoid adding a defensive back with a top-three pick.

Cine should be available at No. 32 overall, and could form a really nice duo with Tracy Walker III, in a two-safety look for the Lions.