    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Detroit Pistons Fans Boo Andre Drummond at Little Caesars Arena

    Andre Drummond jeered by Detroit Pistons fans at Little Caesars Arena.
    Author:

    Since his time playing with the Detroit Pistons, Andre Drummond has bounced around the NBA the past few seasons, as he has played with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

    This past offseason, he signed with the rival Philadelphia 76ers, thus pausing his heated feud with Joel Embiid

    At Little Caesars Arena on Friday evening, Pistons fans, who had not seen Drummond play since March of 2020, took several opportunities to boo the ex-Piston. 

    According to MLive, "Fans let out cheers and claps when Drummond missed a free throw, turned over the ball or committed a foul. There wasn’t an opportunity that fans didn’t take to let the former Pistons star know how they felt. He played through it though, notching 13 points and four rebounds by the end of the half. He made five of his seven shot attempts from the field and sank four of his five free-throw attempts."

    Drummond was selected by the Pistons with the ninth overall selection in the 2012 NBA Draft.

    Recommended Lions Articles

    larkin5

    Twitter Reacts: Larkin Suspended for Punching Joseph

    Red Wings fans react to Dylan Larkin being suspended one game by the NHL for punching Mathieu Joseph.

    flowers5

    NFL Analyst Lists OLB Lions Should Put on Trade Block

    Could the Detroit Lions be sellers at the trade deadline?

    oruwariye5

    Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report: Four Players Questionable

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 6 injury report released Friday.

    Since joining the 76ers, head coach Doc Rivers has observed that the 28-year-old has embraced his new role with the team.  

    “I think it would be difficult to come in and just be a role player,” Rivers told reporters pregame. “And by the way, everybody’s a role player, other than one percenters. They really are. That’s the problem is 90% of them don’t know that yet. He’s been great. He’s been one of those guys that guys love, just been a great light."

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    drummond5
    News

    Detroit Pistons Fans Boo Andre Drummond

    25 seconds ago
    larkin5
    News

    Twitter Reacts: Larkin Suspended for Punching Joseph

    3 hours ago
    flowers5
    News

    NFL Analyst Lists OLB Lions Should Put on Trade Block

    4 hours ago
    oruwariye5
    News

    Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report: Four Players Questionable

    5 hours ago
    williams5
    News

    Jamaal Williams Should Return to Practice, Decker's Return Uncertain

    5 hours ago
    burrow5
    News

    Why the Lions Need to Worry about Bengals QB Joe Burrow

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16885047_168388382_lowres
    News

    For Levi Onwuzurike, It's about Getting 'Comfortable'

    14 hours ago
    bertuzzi5
    News

    Look: Tyler Bertuzzi Scores Highlight-Reel Goal against Lightning

    Oct 14, 2021