Detroit Pistons Fans Boo Andre Drummond

Since his time playing with the Detroit Pistons, Andre Drummond has bounced around the NBA the past few seasons, as he has played with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

This past offseason, he signed with the rival Philadelphia 76ers, thus pausing his heated feud with Joel Embiid.

At Little Caesars Arena on Friday evening, Pistons fans, who had not seen Drummond play since March of 2020, took several opportunities to boo the ex-Piston.

According to MLive, "Fans let out cheers and claps when Drummond missed a free throw, turned over the ball or committed a foul. There wasn’t an opportunity that fans didn’t take to let the former Pistons star know how they felt. He played through it though, notching 13 points and four rebounds by the end of the half. He made five of his seven shot attempts from the field and sank four of his five free-throw attempts."

Drummond was selected by the Pistons with the ninth overall selection in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Since joining the 76ers, head coach Doc Rivers has observed that the 28-year-old has embraced his new role with the team.

“I think it would be difficult to come in and just be a role player,” Rivers told reporters pregame. “And by the way, everybody’s a role player, other than one percenters. They really are. That’s the problem is 90% of them don’t know that yet. He’s been great. He’s been one of those guys that guys love, just been a great light."

