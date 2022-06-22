Commissioner Roger Goodell is apparently not aware that Dave Portnoy is banned by the NFL.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testifying at a House of Representatives Oversight Committee hearing on the toxic workplace allegations made against the Washington Commanders has turned quite interesting.

Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) decided to ask Goodell his opinions on the First Amendment.

In his questioning, Jordan asked why Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was banned from attending NFL games.

Goodell deferred and stated he was not aware of why the controversial businessman has been "persona non grata" at league events.

In a released statement online, the Barstool Sports founder posted, "Dave Portnoy, who is currently rehabbing a lifelong shoulder injury, has: been arrested at NFL HQ for protesting Tom Brady's suspension, organized Clowngate with 70,000 towels at Gillette, ran Mike Kensil out of Super Bowl media day, been kicked out of Super Bowl Media Day, won a $250,000 COVID auction to watch a game with Goodell but was then denied, and been literally dragged out of the Super Bowl for attending the game. And we're supposed to believe that Roger Goodell has never heard of Dave Portnoy? Hogwash."

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

As a result of the comments, Portnoy also took to social media to continue his feud with one of the NFL's top figures.

Portnoy posted in a now viral post, "LIAR! LIAR! LIAR! YOU CAN'T LIE LIE LIE!"

Jordan also asked if Goodell agreed with the Commanders fining Jack Del Rio $100,000 for his comments about the Capitol riots last year.

Goodell deferred to the decision made by Commanders coach Ron Rivera, indicating he did not weigh in and did not factor in at all regarding the decision made by the veteran head coach.