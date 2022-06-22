Skip to main content

Aidan Hutchinson Loves 'Getting Paid to Knock the S**t Out of Someone'

The Detroit Lions released footage from their combine interviews.

The Detroit Lions released footage from their formal interviews with a handful of the rookies they drafted in 2022. 

At the NFL combine, teams are allotted 20 minutes with prospective draft prospects that front offices and coaching staffs choose to sit down with. 

Early in the released video, Aidan Hutchinson shared with Detroit's coaching staff what he felt his dominant trait was. 

"I'd say it's my instincts," he replied. "I think that is what separates me from a lot of guys. I call it to my coach my 'spidey sense.' My sense was tingling right there (watching a play from his own college film). I could feel it. I could feel that play was coming."

The best moment from the nearly six-minute video was Hutchinson explaining what he brings to the table in the run game, when asked by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

With head coach Dan Campbell looking on intently, Hutchinson replied, "That's what I do. I am physical as s''t. I will knock the f''k out of people. I love doing that. I love setting edges. Just getting paid to knock the s''t out of someone. That is what I love."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

mackenzie5

3 Free Agent Cornerbacks Lions Should Target

Detroit Lions currently have one open roster position.

45 minutes ago
jefferson5

Lions 2022 Roster Bubble: Running Backs

These two Detroit Lions running backs are likely going to have to battle to earn a roster position in 2022.

3 hours ago
USATSI_17477714_168388382_lowres

2022 Stat Prediction for Jamaal Williams

SI All Lions provides its stat prediction for Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams in 2022.

5 hours ago

Also featured are wide receiver Jameson Williams, defensive end Josh Paschal and safety Kerby Joseph. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

mackenzie5
News

3 Free Agent Cornerbacks Lions Should Target

By Christian Booher45 minutes ago
jefferson5
News

Lions 2022 Roster Bubble: Running Backs

By John Maakaron3 hours ago
USATSI_17477714_168388382_lowres
News

2022 Stat Prediction for Jamaal Williams

By Vito Chirco5 hours ago
barnes5
OnePride+

Look: Lions' Derrick Barnes Visits Cincinnati Boys and Girls Club

By John Maakaron19 hours ago
alim5
News

How Aidan Hutchinson Could Allow NT Alim McNeill to Shine

By John MaakaronJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18504425_168388382_lowres
News

Predicting Madden NFL 23 Ratings for Lions Rookies

By Vito ChircoJun 21, 2022
swift5
OnePride+

'Baller Alert': Why D'Andre Swift Could Be Top 5 NFL Running Back

By John MaakaronJun 20, 2022
flowe5
News

Lions 2023 Draft Board: Why Oregon Justin Flowe Is LB to Watch

By John MaakaronJun 20, 2022