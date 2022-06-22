Aidan Hutchinson Loves 'Getting Paid to Knock the S**t Out of Someone'

The Detroit Lions released footage from their formal interviews with a handful of the rookies they drafted in 2022.

At the NFL combine, teams are allotted 20 minutes with prospective draft prospects that front offices and coaching staffs choose to sit down with.

Early in the released video, Aidan Hutchinson shared with Detroit's coaching staff what he felt his dominant trait was.

"I'd say it's my instincts," he replied. "I think that is what separates me from a lot of guys. I call it to my coach my 'spidey sense.' My sense was tingling right there (watching a play from his own college film). I could feel it. I could feel that play was coming."

The best moment from the nearly six-minute video was Hutchinson explaining what he brings to the table in the run game, when asked by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

With head coach Dan Campbell looking on intently, Hutchinson replied, "That's what I do. I am physical as s''t. I will knock the f''k out of people. I love doing that. I love setting edges. Just getting paid to knock the s''t out of someone. That is what I love."

Also featured are wide receiver Jameson Williams, defensive end Josh Paschal and safety Kerby Joseph.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER