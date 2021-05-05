Detroit Lions 2021 Post-Draft Power Rankings

Following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, the majority of pundits reviewed the Detroit Lions draft class quite favorably.

"Just couldn’t be more happy with everybody and how they contributed to what we came away with," general manager Brad Holmes explained following the conclusion of the draft. "We’re extremely happy, we’re very, very excited about all of the guys we were able to acquire. I know that we’ve talked about quite a few of them already but starting with Penei (Sewell) and just having a foundation and what we think is a building block in terms of year one of this regime. Getting a guy that has such a monstrous upside in terms of not just the talent, but also him being, I guess technically the second youngest player in the Draft"

Here is a review of the latest NFL power rankings following the conclusion of this year's draft.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 31st

"It will definitely be strange to see Jared Goff under center instead of Matthew Stafford. But our panel doesn’t have very high hopes for the first season of a new era in Detroit."

Sporting News

Power ranking: 31st

"The Lions are cleansing their past roster messes as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell try to bring a fresh attitude. At first, however, the talent dearth will bury them in the NFC."

USA Today

Power ranking: 31st

"Their new regime pretty much took this roster down to the studs, but then got busy drafting studs. They're admittedly a year or two away, but that doesn't mean they'll be a freebie on anyone's 2021 schedule."

NFL.com

Power ranking: 32nd

"The Lions are playing for tomorrow, so it's best to look at the team's 2021 draft as a foundation-building exercise. It started with a franchise left tackle in Oregon stud Penei Sewell, followed by three picks that addressed defense in the second and third rounds. That's not going to help Jared Goff complete more passes this fall, but that's not really the point. Goff feels more like a placeholder until 2022, when the Lions can use another premium draft asset on their future at QB. Unless, I suppose, Goff goes full Aaron Rodgers and sticks it to all his doubters in a profound way. Crazier things have happened!

CBS Sports

Power ranking: 30th

"They have a new general manager, a new coach and a new quarterback in Jared Goff. They also drafted well. But this is a rebuild that is going to take time."