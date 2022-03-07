Post Combine Mock Draft: Lions Select Travon Walker and Treylon Burks
While many draft pundits will advise to not overreact to the 2022 NFL Combine, fans cannot help but get caught up with the measurements and on-field performances of so many talented draft prospects.
The defensive end and wide receiver position appears to have the most depth, with prospects demonstrating all weekend why there has been so much buzz surrounding their talent.
Lets get to SI All Lions first post combine 2022 NFL mock draft.
- 1. Jaguars -- DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
- 2. Lions -- DE Travon Walker, Georgia
- 3. Texans -- OL Evan Neal, Alabama
- 4. Jets -- DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
- 5. Giants -- OL Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
- 6. Panthers -- S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
- 7. Giants -- DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
- 8. Falcons -- QB Malik Willis, Liberty
- 9. Broncos -- OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State
- 10. Jets -- LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
- 11. Commanders -- WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
- 12. Vikings -- CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
- 13. Browns -- DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
- 14. Ravens -- C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
- 15. Eagles -- LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
- 16. Eagles -- EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan
- 17. Chargers -- OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
- 18. Saints -- WR Drake London, USC
- 19. Eagles -- WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
- 20. Steelers -- QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
- 21. Patriots -- CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
- 22. Raiders -- WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
- 23. Cardinals -- DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
- 24. Cowboys -- WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
- 25. Bills -- S Dax Hill, Michigan
- 26. Titans -- QB Matt Corrall, Ole Miss
- 27. Buccaneers -- OL Zion Johnson, Boston College
- 28. Packers -- CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
- 29. Dolphins -- OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
- 30. Chiefs -- EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue
- 31. Bengals --OL Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
- 32. Lions -- WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
