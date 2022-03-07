Post Combine Mock Draft: Lions Select Travon Walker and Treylon Burks

Detroit Lions address two major needs in this NFL first round mock draft.

While many draft pundits will advise to not overreact to the 2022 NFL Combine, fans cannot help but get caught up with the measurements and on-field performances of so many talented draft prospects.

The defensive end and wide receiver position appears to have the most depth, with prospects demonstrating all weekend why there has been so much buzz surrounding their talent.

Lets get to SI All Lions first post combine 2022 NFL mock draft.

1. Jaguars -- DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

2. Lions -- DE Travon Walker, Georgia

3. Texans -- OL Evan Neal, Alabama

4. Jets -- DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

5. Giants -- OL Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

6. Panthers -- S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

7. Giants -- DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

8. Falcons -- QB Malik Willis, Liberty

9. Broncos -- OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State

10. Jets -- LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

11. Commanders -- WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

12. Vikings -- CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

13. Browns -- DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

14. Ravens -- C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

15. Eagles -- LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

16. Eagles -- EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

17. Chargers -- OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

18. Saints -- WR Drake London, USC

19. Eagles -- WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

20. Steelers -- QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

21. Patriots -- CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

22. Raiders -- WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

23. Cardinals -- DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

24. Cowboys -- WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

25. Bills -- S Dax Hill, Michigan

26. Titans -- QB Matt Corrall, Ole Miss

27. Buccaneers -- OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

28. Packers -- CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

29. Dolphins -- OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

30. Chiefs -- EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

31. Bengals --OL Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

32. Lions -- WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK © Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER