Early Look at Lions Potential 53-Man Roster

When the Lions take the field to start the season against the Bears, the 53-man roster will have been established by general manager Bob Quinn.

The importance of the Detroit Lions roster starting the season off on the right foot cannot be understated, as Detroit is embarking on one of its most important seasons in recent memory.

Here is an early look at the roster the Lions could take the field with against the Bears on opening day.

Offense QB Matthew Stafford QB Chase Daniel QB David Blough RB Kerryon Johnson RB D'Andre Swift RB Bo Scarbrough RB Ty Johnson RB John Huntley WR Kenny Golladay WR Marvin Jones Jr. WR Danny Amendola WR Quintez Cephus WR Marvin Hall LT Taylor Decker LT Tyrell Crosby LG Joe Dahl LG Logan Stenberg C Frank Ragnow C Beau Benzschawel RG Jonah Jackson RG Kenny Wiggins RT Halapoulivaaiti Vaitai TE T.J. Hockenson TE Jesse James TE Hunter Bryant

Defense CB Jeff Okudah CB Desmond Trufant CB Mike Ford CB Amani Oruwariye CB Dee Virgin CB Tony McRae CB Justin Coleman S Will Harris S Jayron Kearse S Duron Harmon S Tracy Walker DE Romeo Okwara DE Trey Flowers NT Danny Shelton NT John Penisini DL Da'Shawn Hand DL Nick Williams DL Kevin Strong LB Jarrad Davis LB Jahlani Tavai LB Jaylen Reeves-Maybin LB Jamie Collins LB Christian Jones JACK Austin Bryant JACK Julian Okwara

Special Teams LS Don Mulbach K Matt Prater P Jack Fox

