AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Early Look at Lions Potential 53-Man Roster

John Maakaron

When the Lions take the field to start the season against the Bears, the 53-man roster will have been established by general manager Bob Quinn.

The importance of the Detroit Lions roster starting the season off on the right foot cannot be understated, as Detroit is embarking on one of its most important seasons in recent memory.

Here is an early look at the roster the Lions could take the field with against the Bears on opening day.

Offense

QB Matthew Stafford

QB Chase Daniel

QB David Blough

RB Kerryon Johnson

RB D'Andre Swift

RB Bo Scarbrough

RB Ty Johnson

RB John Huntley

WR Kenny Golladay

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

WR Danny Amendola 

WR Quintez Cephus

WR Marvin Hall

LT Taylor Decker

LT Tyrell Crosby

LG Joe Dahl

LG Logan Stenberg

C Frank Ragnow

C Beau Benzschawel

RG Jonah Jackson

RG Kenny Wiggins

RT Halapoulivaaiti Vaitai

TE T.J. Hockenson

TE Jesse James

TE Hunter Bryant

Defense

CB Jeff Okudah 

CB Desmond Trufant

CB  Mike Ford

CB Amani Oruwariye

CB Dee Virgin

CB Tony McRae

CB Justin Coleman

S Will Harris

S Jayron Kearse

S Duron Harmon

S Tracy Walker

DE Romeo Okwara

DE Trey Flowers

NT Danny Shelton

NT John Penisini

DL Da'Shawn Hand

DL Nick Williams

DL Kevin Strong

LB Jarrad Davis

LB Jahlani Tavai

LB Jaylen Reeves-Maybin

LB Jamie Collins

LB Christian Jones

JACK Austin Bryant

JACK Julian Okwara

Special Teams

LS Don Mulbach

K Matt Prater

P Jack Fox

Related

Marvin Jones Working Out with Quintez Cephus and Victor Bolden

LB Jarrad Davis' Physical Transformation Explained

Lions Mailbag: Marvin Jones Future, Current Cap Space and More

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ATK49
ATK49

I think Nauta makes the team and Blough doesn't. Lions do not need 3 Qbs on active roster in 2020

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dan Orlovsky Publicly Apologizes to Damian Lillard

ESPN NFL analyst apologizes publicly for calling Damian Lillard entitled. Read More.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Jarrad Davis' Physical Transformation Explained

SI All Lions caught up with trainer David Lawrence for a Q&A regarding the physical transformation of Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

How Committed to Stafford Are Detroit Lions?

How committed are the Detroit Lions to NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford? Read more.

Dakota Brecht

by

ATK49

Look: Marvin Jones Working Out with Quintez Cephus and Victor Bolden

Marvin Jones is working out with teammates Victor Bolden and Quintez Cephus at California residence. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Will Harris Is on Verge of Breaking Out in 2020

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris is on the verge of breaking out. Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Mailbag: Marvin Jones Future, Current Cap Space and More

This week's SI All Lions mailbag addresses a question about Marvin Jones' future with the Lions. Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

ATK49

Lions Are "Sleeper" to Reach Super Bowl in 2020

The Detroit Lions are a "sleeper" team to reach the Super Bowl going into the 2020 NFL season, according to Bleacher Report

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

NFL Analyst Believes Stafford Could Lead NFL in Passing Yards

Matthew Stafford could lead the NFL in passing yards in 2020. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

3 Ways Lions Can Be More Appealing to Free Agents

What can the Detroit Lions do to become a preferred NFL destination? Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Honolulublood

Lions Team Doctor Concerned about Second Wave of Coronavirus

Dr. Asheesh Bedi warns that residents of Michigan should not get too comfortable once restrictions are lifted

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1