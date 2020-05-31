Early Look at Lions Potential 53-Man Roster
When the Lions take the field to start the season against the Bears, the 53-man roster will have been established by general manager Bob Quinn.
The importance of the Detroit Lions roster starting the season off on the right foot cannot be understated, as Detroit is embarking on one of its most important seasons in recent memory.
Here is an early look at the roster the Lions could take the field with against the Bears on opening day.
Offense
QB Matthew Stafford
QB Chase Daniel
QB David Blough
RB Kerryon Johnson
RB D'Andre Swift
RB Bo Scarbrough
RB Ty Johnson
RB John Huntley
WR Kenny Golladay
WR Marvin Jones Jr.
WR Danny Amendola
WR Quintez Cephus
WR Marvin Hall
LT Taylor Decker
LT Tyrell Crosby
LG Joe Dahl
LG Logan Stenberg
C Frank Ragnow
C Beau Benzschawel
RG Jonah Jackson
RG Kenny Wiggins
RT Halapoulivaaiti Vaitai
TE T.J. Hockenson
TE Jesse James
TE Hunter Bryant
Defense
CB Jeff Okudah
CB Desmond Trufant
CB Mike Ford
CB Amani Oruwariye
CB Dee Virgin
CB Tony McRae
CB Justin Coleman
S Will Harris
S Jayron Kearse
S Duron Harmon
S Tracy Walker
DE Romeo Okwara
DE Trey Flowers
NT Danny Shelton
NT John Penisini
DL Da'Shawn Hand
DL Nick Williams
DL Kevin Strong
LB Jarrad Davis
LB Jahlani Tavai
LB Jaylen Reeves-Maybin
LB Jamie Collins
LB Christian Jones
JACK Austin Bryant
JACK Julian Okwara
Special Teams
LS Don Mulbach
K Matt Prater
P Jack Fox
