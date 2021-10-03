Predictions: Lions-Bears

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Week 4 contest between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

Christian Booher

Detroit is heading to Chicago to take on a Bears team in disarray. Bears coach Matt Nagy is on the hottest of seats after a subpar start to the season. Meanwhile, this Lions team has been competitive in each of its first three games. Quarterback Jared Goff turns in his best performance of the season, including a touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Detroit gets Dan Campbell his first career win as a full-time NFL head coach.

Lions 24, Bears 14

Vito Chirco

Is this the week the Lions finally get off the schneid? For me, it's the first time during the 2021 season where I believe Detroit has a legit shot at capturing a victory. The Bears are going to be starting rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who didn't look good at all a week ago against the Cleveland Browns in his first career NFL start (6-of-20 for 68 yards passing). Meanwhile, the Lions could just be getting into a groove as a pass-rushing group, after a solid performance against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens last week. Austin Bryant recorded his first sack of the season in the contest, while Julian Okwara produced three QB hurries and was Detroit’s highest-graded defender, per Pro Football Focus. With all that said, I think the stars are aligning for Dan Campbell to grab his first win as Lions head coach.

Lions 20, Bears 13

Camren Clouthier

To me, this feels like the first game the Lions actually have a chance to win, given the current struggles of the Bears. I will be interested to see how Aaron Glenn and the defense rebound after last weekend's loss against the Ravens. I think this game will be close through and through. If Goff can find his receivers at the right time, plus if the defense can perform better than what we've seen so far, the Lions should finally get that elusive first win of the season.

Lions 21, Bears 14

Daniel Kelly

For the past two weeks, I have believed in the Lions more than the Lions have believed in themselves. While it’s a defining game for Detroit, I think the definition is going to spell "Same Old Lions." Look for Chicago running back David Montgomery to run wild.

Bears 30, Lions 13

John Maakaron

This will be a solid opportunity for head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions to earn their first victory of the season.

Rookie Justin Fields will start for the Chicago Bears. Detroit's defense should look for any and all opportunities to pressure the inexperienced signal-caller, as he was rattled last week against the Cleveland Browns.

Inclement weather could play a factor in this one, too. So, D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams can hopefully lean on the offensive line all afternoon.

Lions 17, Bears 13

Adam Strozynski

We will find out what frame of mind this Lions team is in, after a heartbreaking loss last week.

I expect the Lions to be fired up and to be looking to take that anger out on the Chicago Bears.

Speaking of the Bears, they seem to be in a similar spot to Detroit last year under Matt Patricia. Matt Nagy is on the hot seat, and hanging the future franchise quarterback out to dry last week didn't help his case.

With quarterback roulette going on in Chicago, I think the Lions take advantage, and come in prepared and upset the Bears.

Lions 34, Bears 27

