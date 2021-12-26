Predictions: Lions-Falcons

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Vito Chirco

The Lions look to make it two wins in a row when they square off with the Atlanta Falcons this afternoon.

Atlanta, which stands at 6-8 and in third place in the NFC South, has lost four of its last six games, including in Week 15 to the San Francisco 49ers (31-13).

Additionally, Matt Ryan and the Falcons have produced just 18.4 points a game (26th in the NFL), while allowing 27.4 points per game (second most in the league).

While all of the above definitely indicates the Lions have a shot to pull off the Week 16 win in Atlanta, what will ultimately hold Detroit back from doing so is starting signal-caller Jared Goff being inactive for the contest.

I just don't see Tim Boyle, the presumed starter in the place of Goff, leading the Lions to victory.

On top of that, the team's No. 1 cornerback, Amani Oruwariye, has been placed on season-ending injured reserve, which should bode well for Ryan and the Falcons' passing attack.

All of this said, Detroit ends the 2021 portion of its schedule with a loss.

Falcons 24, Lions 17

Camren Clouthier

After a stunning upset victory of the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Lions look to continue the trend against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. As it stands right now, QB Jared Goff is not expected to play, so I think that will present some challenges for Detroit right off the bat.

Additional question marks for D’Andre Swift and Kalif Raymond also do not help out Detroit’s situation. Barring another miracle, I don't see the Lions taking down the Falcons for win No. 3 on the year.

Falcons 24, Lions 14

Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Kelly

The Lions are riding high off their decisive victory over the Cardinals, and now they will try to keep it going when they take on the Falcons.

Detroit is finally starting to find its offensive identity and take on more of the identity of its head coach, Dan Campbell.

I can’t help but to think the Lions are going to bite off another kneecap and find a way to pull this one out in a squeaker.

Lions 20, Falcons 19

John Maakaron

Despite dealing with a plethora of injuries, the Lions will have an opportunity to compete against a sub-.500 Atlanta Falcons squad on the road.

With renewed confidence on offense, Detroit should be able to take advantage of the Falcons' defense, which has struggled against both the pass and the rush for the majority of the season.

Backup Tim Boyle will get his second opportunity to lead the Lions, as Jared Goff was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. With running back Craig Reynolds and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown leading the way, Boyle should perform better than he did against the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately, the Lions just lost their best cornerback, as Amani Oruwariye was placed on the injured reserve list this weekend. Without Goff and with a beaten up secondary, Detroit loses on the road in Week 16.

Falcons 26, Lions 20

