Lions' Top 2021 Offseason Free-Agent Signings

Read more on the top five free-agent additions made by the Detroit Lions this past offseason.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had his fair share of swings-and-misses this past offseason when it came to his free-agent signings.

Most notably, his two major free-agent acquisitions at wide receiver -- Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams -- combined to play just one regular season game in the Motor City this season.

Perriman, in fact, failed to make the Lions' 53-man active roster out of training camp.

Just bringing up the misfires by Holmes in free agency would be unfair to him, however, as he also made a number of shrewd moves that have paid dividends for the organization.

Most notably, the first-year Detroit GM inked EDGE defender Charles Harris to a one-year deal.

Harris has made the most of his opportunity with the Lions, as he's produced a team-high 7.5 sacks.

Let's take a look now at the five best free-agent additions made by Holmes over the offseason.

5.) S Dean Marlowe

Marlowe hasn't been the biggest contributor to the Lions in 2021, and failed to garner a significant number of reps to start the season. In fact, he didn't play in more than 76 percent of the team's defensive snaps until logging 100 percent of them in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.

Since then, though, the 29-year-old hasn't played in fewer than 93 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps. During that span (four total games), he's also been a tackling machine, producing a combined 29 tackles (7.25 tackles per game).

And so, the James Madison University product finds his way onto this list of Holmes' best free-agent acquisitions from the past offseason at No. 5.

4.) WR Kalif Raymond

The 27-year-old has been a decent low-end pickup for the Lions this season.

Through 14 games (13 starts), he's hauled in a career-high 41 balls, and has averaged a respectable 11.3 yards per reception. He's also posted a career-best 463 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Additionally, the 5-foot-8, 182-pound speedster has contributed in the punt return game. He's fielded 20 punts, and has returned them for 217 yards, good for an average of 10.85 yards (the fourth-best average in the NFL in 2021).

Just like he has been this year, Raymond, who inked a one-year deal with Detroit this past offseason, could be a solid depth piece for Holmes & Co. in 2022.

3.) LB Alex Anzalone

The 27-year-old, now on season-ending injured reserve with a shoulder injury, was the anchor of Detroit's linebackers corps in 2021.

He patrolled the middle of the field for the young unit, and along the way, amassed a career-high 78 total tackles and seven passes defensed in 14 games.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

Signed to a one-year contract over the offseason, expect Holmes & Co. to make a concerted effort to re-sign the former New Orleans Saints linebacker, a player labeled by Dan Campbell as the Lions' "quarterback on defense."

2.) RB Jamaal Williams

Williams was signed to be a complement to D'Andre Swift in the Lions' backfield, and when he's been healthy, he's been basically just that for Detroit this season.

The 26-year-old former Green Bay Packers running back has rushed for two touchdowns and 459 yards on 110 carries in 2021, good for an average of 4.2 yards per carry. He also averaged 4.2 yards a carry a year ago with the Packers.

The only area where Williams hasn't been as good as expected is in the passing game.

He's garnered a career-low 22 receptions for 126 yards and zero scores through 10 games (nine starts) thus far this season. Some of that lack of production, by the way, can be attributed to the team's poor quarterback play and all the time he's missed due to both illness and the injury bug.

All in all, Williams has been a quality addition, and with a year remaining on his contract, expect him to be a factor in the run game once again in 2022.

1.) EDGE Charles Harris

Harris has easily been Holmes' best free-agent acquisition from this past offseason.

The 26-year-old has put up a career season in 2021, having amassed career-high marks in sacks (7.5), total tackles (58), tackles for loss (nine) and QB hits (15) through 14 games.

Presently playing on a one-year deal, the fifth-year pro is well on his way to a healthy contract extension this offseason. Whether or not it comes from the Lions is a topic for another day, however.