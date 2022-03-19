Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR Robert Woods

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions trading for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

Trading for Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods is an interesting possibility to explore for the Detroit Lions.

It is possible for several reasons, starting with the fact that the Rams just signed receiver Allen Robinson to a big-money free-agent deal.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes served nearly two decades in the Rams’ front office (18 years). Not only that, but Woods enjoyed his three biggest seasons with quarterback Jared Goff, back when they were teammates with the Rams.

Mix in Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who went to USC just like Woods did, and that would make sense from a chemistry standpoint.

Woods additionally fits Detroit’s need for a No. 2 “Z” receiver, assuming newcomer DJ Chark lines up at the No. 1 “X” receiver spot and St. Brown is in the slot.

However, there are several sticking points that are also part of this equation that need to be equally considered.

For starters, Woods will be 30 years old when training camp begins. Woods has played 125 total games in the NFL for the Bills and the Rams. He has amassed 570 catches for 7,077 yards and 35 touchdowns.

One has to wonder: Are Woods’ best days behind him?

The average career for a player in the NFL is 3.3 years, and Woods is far past that.

To compound that issue is the fact Woods is coming off a torn ACL, which he suffered in a November practice.

Woods spoke to reporters about his injury and the expected timetable for his return last month.

"Should be good by minicamp, for sure,” he said. “But, I just want to be able to take my time, and I just want to be able to train how I like, before I get into it full-go. I know they’re going to be like, ‘all right, you’re cleared.’ But, I feel like I have a certain training method I like to get in before I really get going.”

That is not Woods' only injury of his career, either. He has dealt with a plethora of other injuries (ankle, back, groin, knee, foot, shoulder and thigh) that have taken a toll throughout the years.

I predict that Woods will miss around three games in 2022 due to injury.

While Woods’ trade value is still up in the air, there is also the issue of his contract.

Woods is in the midst of a four-year, $65 million deal that he signed in 2020 ($15.7 million due in 2022), which Detroit would be assuming.

The Lions’ salary cap is currently at $196,132,129, and the team’s draft pool is allocated at $16,247,922, according to Spotrac.

This means if Detroit were to consider Woods, it would have some maneuvering to do first to make it all work, assuming the team's front office would like to keep funds aside for injuries that pop up during the season.

The big temptation when it comes to acquiring players is being smitten with what a player was in the past.

Bill Parcells, who is Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s mentor, had the following saying: "Two years in the NFL is a lifetime."

This is not 2018, 2019 or 2020 when Woods was putting up those big numbers. This is 2022, and in 2021, Woods caught the second-lowest number of passes in his career since 2014 (45 catches in '21). He only caught fewer passes during his rookie campaign in 2013 (40).

The potential trade to acquire Woods makes sense in theory. But, all things considered, does it really? I, for one, say no.