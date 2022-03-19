Skip to main content

What Detroit Lions Are Getting in WR DJ Chark Jr.

John Shipley of Jaguar Report explains how new Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. helps the Lions' offense.

John Shipley covers the Jacksonville Jaguars for SI's Jaguar Report. 

He answered six questions to help supporters of the Lions get to know new wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.

1.) What are the Lions getting in wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.?

John Shipley: The Lions are getting a talented "X" receiver who can stretch the field and make acrobatic catches at all levels of the field. Chark has terrific balance and body control, and this shows up both downfield and in the red zone. Chark has legit 4.3 speed that helps him consistently get open deep and attract attention from safeties. 

With that said, Chark isn't a receiver who is going to thrive in contested catch situations and against contact. He isn't ever going to be a possession receiver, but he has the speed, size and length to still make big plays at all levels of the field.

2.) How would you describe his tenure in Jacksonville?

Shipley: Up and down. Chark's 2019 season was the best season any receiver has had in Jacksonville since 2015. But, his 2020 season was only so-so, as the Jaguars' quarterbacks struggled and Chark dealt with injuries. 

Chark made some big plays in 2021, as the Jaguars' offense peppered him with targets. But, an ankle injury in Week 4 shut him down and ended his Jaguars tenure. He flashed a lot of talent, but also was wildly inconsistent and ultimately only met his potential in one season.

3.) How much did injures derail his run during the early portion of his career?

Shipley: Quite a bit. Chark's last two years in Jacksonville were marred completely by injuries. He really only played in three games last season, since he got hurt on the very first drive of the fourth game. Chark never suffered any injuries that are serious long term, but he is someone who struggled to consistently remain healthy in Jacksonville.

chark5
chark5

4.) What are his biggest strengths?

Shipley: Winning downfield. Chark knows how to get open deep and can win with the ball in the air as long as it isn't a true contested catch situation. He has terrific ball tracking and deep speed, and can make the difficult catches near the sideline and outside of his frame.

5.) What is the best way the Lions can use him to get the most out of him?

Shipley: Send him deep. Chark isn't someone who you are going to want to consistently turn to on third down and in the middle of the field. But, he is very talented at stretching the field and forcing defenses to respect the deep ball. He won't be a short-yardage guy, but he can make big plays and generate touchdowns in the red zone.

6.) Can he be a reliable deep-threat option for quarterback Jared Goff?

Shipley: I think so, but that honestly depends on Goff. Chark typically went as far as his quarterback would take him in Jacksonville. And, 2020 was a year where Gardner Minshew consistently failed to hit him deep in stride. If Goff can put the ball in the right spot, though, Chark should produce.

