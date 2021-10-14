Pros and Cons of Lions Claiming Seahawks CB Tre Flowers

The Detroit Lions secondary is in need of reinforcement after the team has been forced to rely upon young, unproven talent.

Injuries have caused defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to fast track the development of cornerbacks Jerry Jacobs, Bobby Price and A.J. Parker.

Veteran defensive back Tre Flowers was waived by the Seattle Seahawks this week, and could be a target to be claimed by a number of teams looking for depth in the secondary.

Detroit currently hold the No. 2 position in the league's waiver priority wire, so if a claim is made, there is a strong likelihood Flowers would end up becoming a Lion.

According to SI's SeahawkMaven, "After receiving immense praise from Carroll during training camp, Flowers held onto his starting job for only three games before being supplanted by Jones in Week 4. Continuing to struggle with consistency and making plays on the football, he allowed 14 completions for 208 yards and a touchdown on 136 coverage snaps, with quarterbacks toasting him for a 139.6 passer rating."

Detroit recently signed cornerback Mark Gilbert from the Steelers practice squad.

As a result, he must remain on the Lions' active roster for the next three weeks.

Flowers could be brought in to be a versatile defensive back, and Glenn could even consider switching his position, reverting the veteran back to safety, the position Flowers played back at Oklahoma State.

At 6-foot-3, Flowers wingspan could allow him to make impactful plays, if he is put in the correct system.

It is possible that Flowers was not the correct fit in Seattle's defensive system. A change of scenery could reinvigorate a player that came out of college with the potential to succeed and develop in the NFL.

Detroit does not need to look all that far to find a success story, as Charles Harris has also turned around his career playing in Motown.

