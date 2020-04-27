Gil Brandt, former Vice President of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys, let it be known Saturday that he approved greatly of Detroit's selection of wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

Brandt tweeted Saturday following the pick, "I love the Lions' pick of Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus. I said before he reminded me of a young Michael Irvin in terms of size/speed. Top Big Ten CBs said he was toughest to defend. Would have been drafted much higher if he had run better at combine."

Irvin spent his entire career with the Cowboys, finishing with 750 receptions for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns. Irvin was part of three Super Bowl winning teams.

Cephus was selected in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft (166th overall).

Lions first-round pick Jeff Okudah has faced off against some of the nation's best wide receivers during his tenure at Ohio State.

At the combine, Okudah acknowledged how productive Cephus was against the Buckeyes defense.

“I think he's the best receiver I went against,” Okudah said. “It doesn't matter what his 40 time was. Football is played in between the lines and he's a technician, someone that I changed my plan up for every single week. I think it might have been the only receiver to have 100-yards against us. I know that going against him, we have to earn our keep.”

The performance Okudah is referencing was the Big Ten championship game. Cephus recorded seven catches for 122 yards in the Badgers 34-21 loss to the Buckeyes.

In 2019, Cephus secured 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdowns.

“I’m a receiver that makes plays. I’m a complete receiver. I’m willing to block, I’m willing to make catches," Cephus said. "I’m willing to do whatever I need to do to help my team be successful. So, whatever that is, I’ll do what I have to do.”

Detroit does not have a wide receiver under contract after the 2020 season. Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all returning to the Lions in 2020.

The addition of Cephus provides Matthew Stafford another reliable target heading into a critical season for the organization.

