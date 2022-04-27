Skip to main content

Raiders Pick of JaMarcus Russell Over Calvin Johnson Listed as NFL Draft Blunder

Calvin Johnson became a Pro Football Hall of Famer, while JaMarcus Russell was out of the NFL by 2010.

The Oakland Raiders landed on a list not many NFL teams want to be a part of. 

While many teams make draft blunders, there are certain picks that leave a lasting negative impact on a franchise. 

In 2007, the Raiders made quarterback JaMarcus Russell the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. 

Unfortunately, Russell came nowhere close to living up to the billing, as he was out of the league entirely by 2010, only three seasons after being drafted. 

Wideout Calvin Johnson ended up being the No. 2 pick and went on to play his entire career with the Detroit Lions

The talented wideout went on to have an illustrious career and is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

In a recent CBS Sports list of NFL Draft blunders, Russell being selected over Johnson was mentioned. 

"It's never a good thing when the highlight of your pro career is draft day, but that exactly how it unfolded for JaMarcus Russell. The former Raiders No. 1 overall pick is looked at as one of the biggest busts in NFL history," writer Tyler Sullivan explained. "After he was taken with the top spot in the 2007 NFL Draft, he lasted just three seasons in the league." 

Russell ended up only appearing in 31 games as a pro and only won seven games in 25 starts for the Raiders. 

In 2009, his final season in the NFL, Russell completed only 48.8% of his passes and tossed three touchdowns against 11 interceptions. 

Johnson set the league record for the most consecutive 100-yard receiving games, as he was able to record that mark in eight consecutive games. 

"Every which way, Megatron was a dominant force on the field, which the Raiders just missed out on having. To make matters worse with this pick, legendary left tackle Joe Thomas came off the board at No. 3 overall. That means two Hall-of Fame talents were called right after Russell. Ouch."

