Lamorandier: 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

SI All Lions' Logan Lamorandier reveals his full 2022 seven-round mock draft.

This NFL Draft is rather unique. There is a lack of top-end talent, which makes projecting landing spots for prospects difficult.

There is plenty of depth in the second and third rounds, but draft boards are still rather all over the place in terms of rankings. It will be a very interesting draft weekend.

With that said, let's take a look at my full seven-round NFL mock draft.

Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars -- Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

2) Detroit Lions -- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

3) Houston Texans -- Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

4) New York Jets -- Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

5) New York Giants -- Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

6) Carolina Panthers -- Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) -- Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

8) Atlanta Falcons -- Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) -- Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) -- Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

11) Washington Commanders -- Drake London, WR, USC

12) Minnesota Vikings -- Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) -- Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

14) Baltimore Ravens -- Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) -- Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) -- Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

17) Los Angeles Chargers -- Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) -- Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles) -- Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

20) Pittsburgh Steelers -- Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

21) New England Patriots -- Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) -- George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

23) Arizona Cardinals -- Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

24) Dallas Cowboys -- Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

25) Buffalo Bills -- Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M

26) Tennessee Titans -- Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

28) Green Bay Packers -- Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins) -- Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

30) Kansas City Chiefs -- Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

31) Cincinnati Bengals -- Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) -- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Round 2

33) Jacksonville Jaguars -- Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa

34) Detroit Lions -- George Pickens, WR, Georgia

35) New York Jets -- Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

36) New York Giants -- Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

37) Houston Texans -- Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

38) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers) -- Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

39) Chicago Bears -- Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

40) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) -- Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

41) Seattle Seahawks -- David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

42) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders) -- Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

43) Atlanta Falcons -- Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

44) Cleveland Browns -- Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma

45) Baltimore Ravens -- Travis Jones, IDL, UConn

46) Minnesota Vikings -- Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

47) Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts) -- Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

48) Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers) -- Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

49) New Orleans Saints -- Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

50) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins) -- Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

51) Philadelphia Eagles -- Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

52) Pittsburgh Steelers -- DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M

53) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) -- Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

54) New England Patriots -- Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

55) Arizona Cardinals -- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

56) Dallas Cowboys -- Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss

57) Buffalo Bills -- Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

58) Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans) -- Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

59) Green Bay Packers -- Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis

61) San Francisco 49ers -- Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia

62) Kansas City Chiefs -- Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

63) Cincinnati Bengals -- Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky

64) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams) -- Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Round 3

65) Jacksonville Jaguars -- Logan Hall, DL, Houston

66) Detroit Lions -- Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

67) New York Giants -- Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga

68) Houston Texans -- Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

69) New York Jets -- Nick Cross, S, Maryland

70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers) -- Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

71) Chicago Bears -- Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

72) Seattle Seahawks -- Zach Tom, OT, Wake Forest

73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders) -- Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

74) Atlanta Falcons -- Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

75) Denver Broncos -- Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

76) Baltimore Ravens -- Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska

77) Minnesota Vikings -- Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

78) Cleveland Browns -- Calvin Austin lll, WR, Memphis

79) Los Angeles Chargers -- Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints) -- Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

81) New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins) -- Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

82) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts) -- Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

83) Philadelphia Eagles -- Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA

84) Pittsburgh Steelers -- JT Woods, S, Baylor

85) New England Patriots -- John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

86) Las Vegas Raiders -- Phidarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama

87) Arizona Cardinals -- Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

88) Dallas Cowboys -- Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU

89) Buffalo Bills -- Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

90) Tennessee Titans -- David Bell, WR, Purdue

91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Josh Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

92) Green Bay Packers -- Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

93) San Francisco 49ers -- Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

94) Kansas City Chiefs -- Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

95) Cincinnati Bengals -- Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

96) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams) -- Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

97) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection) -- Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan

98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection) -- Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

99) Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection) -- DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky

100) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection) -- Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

101) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints; special compensatory selection) -- Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

102) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers; special compensatory selection) -- Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

103) Kansas City Chiefs (special compensatory selection) -- James Cook, RB, Georgia

104) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection) -- Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky

105) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection) -- Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Round 4

106) Jacksonville Jaguars -- John Ridgeway, IDL, Arkansas

107) Houston Texans (from Detroit Lions through Cleveland Browns) -- Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

108) Houston Texans -- Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State

109) Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets) -- Joshua Ezeudu, IOL, North Carolina

110) Baltimore Ravens (from New York Giants) -- Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State

111) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers) -- Thomas Booker, IDL, Stanford

112) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) -- Cade Otton, TE, Washington

113) Washington Commanders -- Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo

114) Atlanta Falcons -- Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

115) Denver Broncos -- Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

116) Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks) -- Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

117) New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings) -- Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

118) Cleveland Browns -- Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

119) Baltimore Ravens -- Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

120) New Orleans Saints -- Zachary Carter, IDL, Florida

121) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins) -- Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota

122) Indianapolis Colts -- Cordell Volson, OT, North Dakota State

123) Los Angeles Chargers -- Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

124) Philadelphia Eagles -- Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

125) Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers) -- Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech

126) Las Vegas Raiders -- Damarri Mathis, CB , Pittsburgh

127) New England Patriots -- Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

128) Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals) -- Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee

129) Dallas Cowboys -- Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

130) Buffalo Bills -- Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

131) Tennessee Titans -- Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

132) Green Bay Packers -- Matthew Butler, IDL, Tennessee

133) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

134) San Francisco 49ers -- Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M

135) Kansas City Chiefs -- Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

136) Cincinnati Bengals -- Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

137) Carolina Panthers (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans) -- Spencer Burford, IOL, UTSA

138) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection) -- Cade Mays, IOL, Tennessee

139) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection) -- Justin Shaffer, IOL, Georgia

140) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection) -- Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State

141) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection) -- Damone Clark, LB, LSU

142) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) -- Amaré Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech

143) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection) -- Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor

Round 5

144) Carolina Panthers (from Jacksonville Jaguars) -- Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

145) Seattle Seahawks (from Detroit Lions through Denver Broncos) -- Micheal Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M

146) New York Jets -- JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska

147) New York Giants -- Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA

148) Chicago Bears (from Houston Texans) -- Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

149) Carolina Panthers -- Chance Campbell, LB, Ole Miss

150) Chicago Bears -- Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson

151) Atlanta Falcons -- Curtis Brooks, IDL, Cincinnati

152) Denver Broncos -- Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky

153) Seattle Seahawks -- Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

154) Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington Commanders) -- Danny Gray, WR, SMU

155) Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns) -- Matt Henningsen, IDL, Wisconsin

156) Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens) -- Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina

157) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings) -- Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

158) New England Patriots (from Miami Dolphins) -- Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

159) Indianapolis Colts -- Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

160) Los Angeles Chargers -- Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (OH)

161) New Orleans Saints -- James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech

162) Philadelphia Eagles -- Dane Belton, S, Iowa

163) New York Jets (from Pittsburgh Steelers) -- Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

164) Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots) -- Logan Bruss, IOL, Wisconsin

165) Las Vegas Raiders -- Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

166) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals) -- Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn State

167) Dallas Cowboys -- Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State

168) Buffalo Bills -- Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

169) Tennessee Titans -- Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois

170) Houston Texans (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New England Patriots) -- Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky

171) Green Bay Packers -- Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon

172) San Francisco 49ers -- Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

173) New York Giants (from Kansas City Chiefs through Baltimore Ravens) -- Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

174) Cincinnati Bengals -- Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB

175) Los Angeles Rams -- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State

176) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) -- Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

177) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection) -- Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

178) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) -- Ryan Van Demark, OT, UConn

179) Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection) -- Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame

Round 6

180) Jacksonville Jaguars -- Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State

181) Detroit Lions -- Eric Johnson, IDL, Missouri State

182) New York Giants -- Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

183) New England Patriots (from Houston Texans) -- Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

184) Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets) -- Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

185) Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers) -- Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M

186) Chicago Bears -- Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina

187) San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos) -- Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC

188) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle Seahawks) -- Gerrit Prince, TE, UAB

189) Washington Commanders -- Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa

190) Atlanta Falcons -- Zachary Thomas, IOL, San Diego State

191) Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens through Kansas City Chiefs) -- Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan

192) Minnesota Vikings -- Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

193) Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns) -- Zamir White, RB, Georgia

194) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) -- Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State

195) Los Angeles Chargers -- Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami

196) Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins) -- Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh

197) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia Eagles) -- Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin

198) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Pittsburgh Steelers) -- Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

199) Carolina Panthers (from Las Vegas Raiders) -- Kalia Davis, IDL, UCF

200) New England Patriots -- Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech

201) Arizona Cardinals -- Luiji Vilain, EDGE, Wake Forest

202) Cleveland Browns (from Dallas Cowboys) -- Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson

203) Buffalo Bills -- Obinna Eze, OT, TCU

204) Tennessee Titans -- Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota

205) Houston Texans (from Green Bay Packers) -- Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State

206) Denver Broncos (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles) -- Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri

207) Houston Texans (from San Francisco 49ers through New York Jets) -- Blaise Andries, OT, Minnesota

208) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Kansas City Chiefs) -- Damarion Williams, CB, Houston

209) Cincinnati Bengals -- Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State

210) New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams) -- Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

211) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) -- Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State

212) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) -- Otito Ogbonnia, IDL, UCLA

213) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection) -- Sam Webb, CB, Missouri Western State

214) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) -- Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

215) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection) -- Bill Dunkle, IOL, San Diego State

216) Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection) -- Smoke Monday, S, Auburn

217) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection) -- Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC

218) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) -- Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee

219) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection) -- Eyioma Uwazurike, IDL, Iowa State

220) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection) -- Haskell Garrett, IDL, Ohio State

221) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection) -- D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

Round 7

222) Jacksonville Jaguars -- Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

223) Cleveland Browns (from Detroit Lions) – Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma

224) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans through New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens) -- Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

225) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Jets) -- Braylon Sanders, WR, Ole Miss

226) Cincinnati Bengals (from New York Giants) -- Bubba Bolden, S, Miami

227) Las Vegas Raiders (from Carolina Panthers) -- Tyree Johnson, EDGE, Texas A&M

228) Green Bay Packers (from Chicago Bears through Houston Texans) -- Bryce Watts, CB, UMass

229) Seattle Seahawks -- Tariq Carpenter, S, Georgia Tech

230) Washington Commanders -- Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn

231) Buffalo Bills (from Atlanta Falcons) -- Noah Elliss, IDL, Idaho

232) Denver Broncos -- Quentin Lake, S, UCLA

233) Kansas City Chiefs (from Minnesota Vikings) -- Tyrese Robinson, IOL, Oklahoma

234) Denver Broncos (from Cleveland Browns through Detroit Lions) -- Alec Lindstrom, IOL, Boston College

235) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens) -- Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

236) Los Angeles Chargers -- Tyler Vrabel, OT, Boston College

237) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) -- Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana

238) Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins) -- Peyton Hendershot, TE, Indiana

239) Indianapolis Colts -- Josh Thompson, CB, Texas

240) Washington Commanders (from Philadelphia Eagles through Indianapolis Colts) -- Sterling Weatherford, S, Miami (OH)

241) Pittsburgh Steelers -- Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas

242) Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins) -- Christopher Allen, EDGE, Alabama

243) Kansas City Chiefs (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots) -- Christopher Hinton, IDL, Michigan

244) Arizona Cardinals – Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State

245) New England Patriots (from Dallas Cowboys through Houston Texans) -- MarQuan McCall, IDL, Kentucky

246) Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo Bills) -- Ja'Quan McMillian, CB, East Carolina

247) Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans) -- Jeremiah Moon, EDGE, Florida

248) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- D'vonte Price, RB, Florida International

249) Green Bay Packers -- Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

250) Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers through Denver Broncos) -- Brad Hawkins, S, Michigan

251) Kansas City Chiefs -- Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

252) Cincinnati Bengals -- Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah

253) Los Angeles Rams -- Jean Delance, OT, Florida

254) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) -- Chris Owens, IOL, Alabama

255) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) -- Austin Allen, TE, Nebraska

256) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection) -- Isaiah Pola-Mao, S, USC

257) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection) – Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

258) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection) – Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa

259) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection) – Carson Wells, EDGE, Colorado

260) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) – Nick Zakelj, IOL, Fordham

261) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection) – Darrell Baker Jr., CB, Georgia Southern

262) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection) – David Anenih, EDGE, Houston