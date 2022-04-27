Lamorandier: 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft
This NFL Draft is rather unique. There is a lack of top-end talent, which makes projecting landing spots for prospects difficult.
There is plenty of depth in the second and third rounds, but draft boards are still rather all over the place in terms of rankings. It will be a very interesting draft weekend.
With that said, let's take a look at my full seven-round NFL mock draft.
Round 1
1) Jacksonville Jaguars -- Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
2) Detroit Lions -- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
3) Houston Texans -- Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
4) New York Jets -- Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
5) New York Giants -- Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
6) Carolina Panthers -- Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) -- Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
8) Atlanta Falcons -- Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) -- Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) -- Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
11) Washington Commanders -- Drake London, WR, USC
12) Minnesota Vikings -- Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) -- Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
14) Baltimore Ravens -- Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) -- Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) -- Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
17) Los Angeles Chargers -- Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia
18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) -- Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles) -- Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
20) Pittsburgh Steelers -- Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
21) New England Patriots -- Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) -- George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
23) Arizona Cardinals -- Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
24) Dallas Cowboys -- Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
25) Buffalo Bills -- Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
26) Tennessee Titans -- Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
28) Green Bay Packers -- Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins) -- Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
30) Kansas City Chiefs -- Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
31) Cincinnati Bengals -- Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) -- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Round 2
33) Jacksonville Jaguars -- Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa
34) Detroit Lions -- George Pickens, WR, Georgia
35) New York Jets -- Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
36) New York Giants -- Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
37) Houston Texans -- Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
38) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers) -- Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
39) Chicago Bears -- Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
40) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) -- Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
41) Seattle Seahawks -- David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
42) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders) -- Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
43) Atlanta Falcons -- Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
44) Cleveland Browns -- Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma
45) Baltimore Ravens -- Travis Jones, IDL, UConn
46) Minnesota Vikings -- Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
47) Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts) -- Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
48) Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers) -- Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
49) New Orleans Saints -- Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
50) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins) -- Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
51) Philadelphia Eagles -- Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
52) Pittsburgh Steelers -- DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M
53) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) -- Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
54) New England Patriots -- Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
55) Arizona Cardinals -- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
56) Dallas Cowboys -- Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
57) Buffalo Bills -- Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
58) Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans) -- Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
59) Green Bay Packers -- Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis
61) San Francisco 49ers -- Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia
62) Kansas City Chiefs -- Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
63) Cincinnati Bengals -- Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky
64) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams) -- Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
Round 3
65) Jacksonville Jaguars -- Logan Hall, DL, Houston
66) Detroit Lions -- Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
67) New York Giants -- Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga
68) Houston Texans -- Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
69) New York Jets -- Nick Cross, S, Maryland
70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers) -- Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
71) Chicago Bears -- Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
72) Seattle Seahawks -- Zach Tom, OT, Wake Forest
73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders) -- Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
74) Atlanta Falcons -- Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
75) Denver Broncos -- Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
76) Baltimore Ravens -- Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska
77) Minnesota Vikings -- Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
78) Cleveland Browns -- Calvin Austin lll, WR, Memphis
79) Los Angeles Chargers -- Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints) -- Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
81) New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins) -- Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
82) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts) -- Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
83) Philadelphia Eagles -- Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA
84) Pittsburgh Steelers -- JT Woods, S, Baylor
85) New England Patriots -- John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
86) Las Vegas Raiders -- Phidarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama
87) Arizona Cardinals -- Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
88) Dallas Cowboys -- Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU
89) Buffalo Bills -- Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
90) Tennessee Titans -- David Bell, WR, Purdue
91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Josh Williams, CB, Fayetteville State
92) Green Bay Packers -- Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
93) San Francisco 49ers -- Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State
94) Kansas City Chiefs -- Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
95) Cincinnati Bengals -- Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
96) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams) -- Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
97) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection) -- Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan
98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection) -- Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
99) Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection) -- DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky
100) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection) -- Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State
101) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints; special compensatory selection) -- Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati
102) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers; special compensatory selection) -- Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
103) Kansas City Chiefs (special compensatory selection) -- James Cook, RB, Georgia
104) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection) -- Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky
105) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection) -- Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Round 4
106) Jacksonville Jaguars -- John Ridgeway, IDL, Arkansas
107) Houston Texans (from Detroit Lions through Cleveland Browns) -- Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
108) Houston Texans -- Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State
109) Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets) -- Joshua Ezeudu, IOL, North Carolina
110) Baltimore Ravens (from New York Giants) -- Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State
111) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers) -- Thomas Booker, IDL, Stanford
112) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) -- Cade Otton, TE, Washington
113) Washington Commanders -- Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo
114) Atlanta Falcons -- Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
115) Denver Broncos -- Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
116) Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks) -- Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
117) New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings) -- Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
118) Cleveland Browns -- Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
119) Baltimore Ravens -- Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
120) New Orleans Saints -- Zachary Carter, IDL, Florida
121) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins) -- Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota
122) Indianapolis Colts -- Cordell Volson, OT, North Dakota State
123) Los Angeles Chargers -- Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
124) Philadelphia Eagles -- Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State
125) Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers) -- Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech
126) Las Vegas Raiders -- Damarri Mathis, CB , Pittsburgh
127) New England Patriots -- Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
128) Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals) -- Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee
129) Dallas Cowboys -- Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
130) Buffalo Bills -- Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
131) Tennessee Titans -- Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
132) Green Bay Packers -- Matthew Butler, IDL, Tennessee
133) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
134) San Francisco 49ers -- Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M
135) Kansas City Chiefs -- Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU
136) Cincinnati Bengals -- Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah
137) Carolina Panthers (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans) -- Spencer Burford, IOL, UTSA
138) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection) -- Cade Mays, IOL, Tennessee
139) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection) -- Justin Shaffer, IOL, Georgia
140) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection) -- Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State
141) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection) -- Damone Clark, LB, LSU
142) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) -- Amaré Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech
143) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection) -- Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor
Round 5
144) Carolina Panthers (from Jacksonville Jaguars) -- Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
145) Seattle Seahawks (from Detroit Lions through Denver Broncos) -- Micheal Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M
146) New York Jets -- JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska
147) New York Giants -- Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA
148) Chicago Bears (from Houston Texans) -- Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
149) Carolina Panthers -- Chance Campbell, LB, Ole Miss
150) Chicago Bears -- Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
151) Atlanta Falcons -- Curtis Brooks, IDL, Cincinnati
152) Denver Broncos -- Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky
153) Seattle Seahawks -- Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers
154) Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington Commanders) -- Danny Gray, WR, SMU
155) Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns) -- Matt Henningsen, IDL, Wisconsin
156) Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens) -- Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina
157) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings) -- Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana
158) New England Patriots (from Miami Dolphins) -- Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State
159) Indianapolis Colts -- Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
160) Los Angeles Chargers -- Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (OH)
161) New Orleans Saints -- James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
162) Philadelphia Eagles -- Dane Belton, S, Iowa
163) New York Jets (from Pittsburgh Steelers) -- Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
164) Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots) -- Logan Bruss, IOL, Wisconsin
165) Las Vegas Raiders -- Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
166) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals) -- Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn State
167) Dallas Cowboys -- Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State
168) Buffalo Bills -- Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
169) Tennessee Titans -- Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois
170) Houston Texans (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New England Patriots) -- Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky
171) Green Bay Packers -- Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon
172) San Francisco 49ers -- Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
173) New York Giants (from Kansas City Chiefs through Baltimore Ravens) -- Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
174) Cincinnati Bengals -- Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB
175) Los Angeles Rams -- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
176) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) -- Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
177) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection) -- Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
178) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) -- Ryan Van Demark, OT, UConn
179) Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection) -- Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame
Round 6
180) Jacksonville Jaguars -- Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State
181) Detroit Lions -- Eric Johnson, IDL, Missouri State
182) New York Giants -- Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
183) New England Patriots (from Houston Texans) -- Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
184) Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets) -- Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
185) Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers) -- Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M
186) Chicago Bears -- Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina
187) San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos) -- Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC
188) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle Seahawks) -- Gerrit Prince, TE, UAB
189) Washington Commanders -- Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa
190) Atlanta Falcons -- Zachary Thomas, IOL, San Diego State
191) Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens through Kansas City Chiefs) -- Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan
192) Minnesota Vikings -- Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
193) Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns) -- Zamir White, RB, Georgia
194) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) -- Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State
195) Los Angeles Chargers -- Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami
196) Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins) -- Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh
197) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia Eagles) -- Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin
198) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Pittsburgh Steelers) -- Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama
199) Carolina Panthers (from Las Vegas Raiders) -- Kalia Davis, IDL, UCF
200) New England Patriots -- Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech
201) Arizona Cardinals -- Luiji Vilain, EDGE, Wake Forest
202) Cleveland Browns (from Dallas Cowboys) -- Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson
203) Buffalo Bills -- Obinna Eze, OT, TCU
204) Tennessee Titans -- Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota
205) Houston Texans (from Green Bay Packers) -- Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State
206) Denver Broncos (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles) -- Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri
207) Houston Texans (from San Francisco 49ers through New York Jets) -- Blaise Andries, OT, Minnesota
208) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Kansas City Chiefs) -- Damarion Williams, CB, Houston
209) Cincinnati Bengals -- Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State
210) New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams) -- Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
211) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) -- Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State
212) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) -- Otito Ogbonnia, IDL, UCLA
213) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection) -- Sam Webb, CB, Missouri Western State
214) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) -- Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma
215) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection) -- Bill Dunkle, IOL, San Diego State
216) Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection) -- Smoke Monday, S, Auburn
217) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection) -- Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC
218) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) -- Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee
219) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection) -- Eyioma Uwazurike, IDL, Iowa State
220) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection) -- Haskell Garrett, IDL, Ohio State
221) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection) -- D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
Round 7
222) Jacksonville Jaguars -- Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
223) Cleveland Browns (from Detroit Lions) – Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma
224) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans through New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens) -- Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
225) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Jets) -- Braylon Sanders, WR, Ole Miss
226) Cincinnati Bengals (from New York Giants) -- Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
227) Las Vegas Raiders (from Carolina Panthers) -- Tyree Johnson, EDGE, Texas A&M
228) Green Bay Packers (from Chicago Bears through Houston Texans) -- Bryce Watts, CB, UMass
229) Seattle Seahawks -- Tariq Carpenter, S, Georgia Tech
230) Washington Commanders -- Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn
231) Buffalo Bills (from Atlanta Falcons) -- Noah Elliss, IDL, Idaho
232) Denver Broncos -- Quentin Lake, S, UCLA
233) Kansas City Chiefs (from Minnesota Vikings) -- Tyrese Robinson, IOL, Oklahoma
234) Denver Broncos (from Cleveland Browns through Detroit Lions) -- Alec Lindstrom, IOL, Boston College
235) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens) -- Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU
236) Los Angeles Chargers -- Tyler Vrabel, OT, Boston College
237) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) -- Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana
238) Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins) -- Peyton Hendershot, TE, Indiana
239) Indianapolis Colts -- Josh Thompson, CB, Texas
240) Washington Commanders (from Philadelphia Eagles through Indianapolis Colts) -- Sterling Weatherford, S, Miami (OH)
241) Pittsburgh Steelers -- Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas
242) Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins) -- Christopher Allen, EDGE, Alabama
243) Kansas City Chiefs (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots) -- Christopher Hinton, IDL, Michigan
244) Arizona Cardinals – Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State
245) New England Patriots (from Dallas Cowboys through Houston Texans) -- MarQuan McCall, IDL, Kentucky
246) Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo Bills) -- Ja'Quan McMillian, CB, East Carolina
247) Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans) -- Jeremiah Moon, EDGE, Florida
248) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- D'vonte Price, RB, Florida International
249) Green Bay Packers -- Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
250) Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers through Denver Broncos) -- Brad Hawkins, S, Michigan
251) Kansas City Chiefs -- Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State
252) Cincinnati Bengals -- Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah
253) Los Angeles Rams -- Jean Delance, OT, Florida
254) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) -- Chris Owens, IOL, Alabama
255) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) -- Austin Allen, TE, Nebraska
256) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection) -- Isaiah Pola-Mao, S, USC
257) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection) – Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
258) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection) – Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa
259) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection) – Carson Wells, EDGE, Colorado
260) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) – Nick Zakelj, IOL, Fordham
261) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection) – Darrell Baker Jr., CB, Georgia Southern
262) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection) – David Anenih, EDGE, Houston