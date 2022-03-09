Ranking Lions Options If Aidan Hutchinson Is Top Overall Pick

Would should the Detroit Lions draft if Aidan Hutchinson is drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Aidan Hutchinson is available with the No. 2 overall pick, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes may sprint to the podium with the selection.

But what happens if the Jacksonville Jaguars like him enough to make the move?

The Lions must have a contingency plan should the star from Michigan not be available. With the Combine in the rear view mirror, the organization’s brass has had a chance to evaluate many options.

If I was the Lions’ GM, here’s what my big board would look like should Hutchinson not be available.

7. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

The best among a loaded wide receiver corps at Ohio State, Wilson proved to be an outstanding deep threat in the Buckeye offense. He’s got blazing speed, as he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the Combine, and is very explosive to match.

The Lions need another play maker out wide next to Amon-Ra St. Brown and recently resigned Josh Reynolds. It’s been said that Detroit wants to be players in the wide receiver market in free agency, so maybe Holmes addresses the need that way.

It’s unlikely that Wilson will indeed be the selection at No. 2, but he’s the best player at a position of big need. If the team is unable to bring in a big-time wideout, there’s potential for Wilson to be donning the Lions colors in 2022.

6. Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State

Johnson was the best player at the Senior Bowl in February, where he was a part of the American Team coached by the Lions. As a result of his performance, his draft stock skyrocketed.

Johnson followed that with a good Combine performance, including a 4.58 performance in the 40. Some have him pegged to go around the top 10 picks, so there’s no question he could continue rising.

The Draft is loaded with edge rushers, as evidenced by the fact that there are still two more on this list. In order for Johnson to stay in the mix for one of the top selections, he’ll need to continue impressing in interviews and have a good showing at his pro day.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

5. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Davis is an athletic masterpiece, as he is very unique when it comes to his combination of measurables and explosiveness. At 341 pounds, he ran a 4.78 40-yard dash. In all, his combine earned him the second-highest relative athletic score of all time, behind only Calvin Johnson.

It will be interesting to see how Davis’ stock moves leading up to the draft. There is a premium placed on athleticism at all positions, and his is certainly unique. Could this be enough for Detroit to take a chance on him this early? I’m not sure.

Another interesting note is that the Lions are transitioning to more four-down linemen looks on defense. This means that the team will need an extra body on the defensive interior, which creates a need for a player like Davis.

Yes, the Lions selected two defensive tackles in the 2021 draft. However, Levi Onwuzurike could see some time as a down defensive end. Because of this, a player like Davis may be attractive for Detroit early on.

4. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

The ultimate what-if signal caller in this year’s draft class is Willis. Another super athlete, the Liberty product can move around with the best of them. Yet, issues with his accuracy are the reason why teams aren’t exactly sprinting to the podium to make him their quarterback of the future.

By drafting Willis, the Lions will be able to get creative with their offense and utilize more designed quarterback runs. The team has already committed to Jared Goff, however, who was up and down in his first year as a Lion.

Drafting Willis doesn’t necessarily mean you have to play him right away, but Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell would essentially be tying their futures into his. It’s certainly a boom-or-bust situation, and not something Detroit may be looking to do with the No. 2 overall pick.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

Once the top prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Thibodeaux enjoyed a solid career at Oregon and is still highly thought of when it comes to his pro potential. However, his stock has fallen a little due to questions about his overall durability.

He’s still believed to be a very good player, but more recent prospects have leapt him in terms of the top-3 conversation. Should Hutchinson go off the board, it will simply be a discussion of who the Lions like more when it comes to defensive options.

2. Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Walker was one of the top risers following the Combine thanks to a great performance. He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash to go with a 6.89 in the 3-cone drill. His athleticism certainly pops off the page, but the most enticing thing about him may be the fact that he might’ve been playing out of position at Georgia.

With the Bulldogs, Walker played on the inside of the defensive line while other pass rushers got after the quarterback. As a pro, he can play either on the edge or inside as he did in college. This versatility is very enticing, and could be the separator between him and Thibodeaux.

1. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

There’s certainly an argument for Hamilton as the top defensive prospect in the Draft, but an underwhelming showing at the Combine hurt his cause. Many believe that the performance isn’t indicative of what he can be as a player, as he is seen as someone who “plays faster on tape.”

Hamilton has excellent range in the defensive backfield and is a big playmaker. Detroit needs the secondary help, as the safety position was one of the worst outside of Tracy Walker III. With Hamilton, the team would get an immediate contributor who can make game-altering plays.