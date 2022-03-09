Lions Select Kyle Hamilton in Todd McShay's Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions select a safety and an outside linebacker in Todd McShay's latest mock draft.

Following the NFL Combine, a drastic shift has now occurred in several of the latest 2022 NFL draft projections.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to place the franchise tag on their starting left tackle, many pundits now believe it is realistic former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson could be selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

ESPN came out with its latest mock draft on Wednesday and in it, it had the Lions selecting at No. 2 overall and No. 32 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 2 overall pick, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay selected safety Kyle Hamilton and he took outside linebacker Boye Mafe with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

Hamilton is among the leading candidates for the Lions to select if Hutchinson if off the board.

McShay writes, "No, the 4.59-second 40-yard dash doesn't bother me. Hamilton plays fast on tape, and you don't come across 6-foot-4, 220-pound safeties with his range, explosion (38-inch vertical jump) and ball skills (three interceptions and four passes defensed in seven 2021 games) very often."

With pick No. 32, Detroit decides to address another significant need on defense.

Detroit's defense is need of a jolt in order to boost their pass-rush, and Mafe just be the answer with the final pick in the first round.

"Let's keep chipping away on defense, after giving Detroit safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 2, and cap off Day 1 with yet another combine standout. We expected a big-time workout from Mafe, and he didn't disappoint," McShay explained. "He ran a 4.53 in the 40 and sprung 10-foot-5 in the broad jump at 261 pounds. Mafe's game is raw and needs development, but he has one of the fastest takeoffs I've seen on tape in this class. The arrow is pointing way up on him, and the Lions are searching for a consistent pass-rush presence, especially now that Charles Harris is off to free agency. Detroit's 30 sacks were No. 30 in the NFL last season. Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie could be in play here, too."