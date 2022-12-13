Ranking Lions' Top 2023 Free Agents

The Detroit Lions have postseason dreams.

Sitting at 6-7, the team has a slim but legitimate shot at cracking the postseason. While the team is still building, it has had moderate success in 2022.

Regardless of whether the team cracks the playoffs this season, a number of key contributors will be free agents at the end of the season. This will make for some intriguing decisions for general manager Brad Holmes.

Several of these pending free agents are key members of this year’s team. Here is a ranking of the team’s top six upcoming unrestricted free agents.

6.) DT Isaiah Buggs

Buggs has filled a major need on the defensive interior this season. His numbers weren’t great to start the season, but he’s been a major reason why the Lions have been so good against the run in the second half of the season.

He has been stout lately, headlined by his forced fumble at the end of the first half of the Lions’ win over Minnesota that prevented the Vikings from tying the game before the break.

Buggs and Alim McNeill have anchored the run-stopping effort, and with Levi Onwuzurike’s future health uncertain, it’s important to keep Buggs around. Buggs has made it public that he hopes to remain a member of the Lions in the future.

5.) LB Alex Anzalone

Detroit elected to bring Anzalone back on another one-year contract, after his performance in 2021. Though he isn’t a top-tier linebacker, there’s an argument to be made that he’s among the most valuable defensive players, thanks to his leadership.

He leads the team in tackles with 100, and has both recovered a fumble and notched an interception. Even if Detroit looks to add another starter at linebacker, Anzalone may be worth keeping around solely for his leadership and competitiveness.

4.) DE John Cominsky

Much like Buggs, Cominsky was an under-the-radar add who has paid dividends for Detroit’s defense. He earned a roster spot out of training camp, and has played his way into a significant role.

Cominsky’s 30 pressures on the season rank second to only rookie Aidan Hutchinson, and his two sacks are tied for third, behind Hutchinson and James Houston. His tackle numbers aren’t eye-popping, but he’s become immensely valuable after being a waiver-wire add in the offseason.

After bouncing around for the early part of his career, Cominsky should find stability and a significant raise in pay after his performance this season.

3.) S DeShon Elliott

Detroit badly needed help in the secondary after struggles in 2021. With Elliott, the Lions seem to have found it. Entering 2022, he’d proven himself as a good player, but had been hindered by injuries. This season, he’s played in all but one game as an every-down player.

Elliott has been among the team’s best tacklers, ranking second on the team in total stops and receiving an 84.9 tackling grade from Pro Football Focus. He should be a top target for a new deal to remain in Detroit’s secondary.

2.) WR DJ Chark

Questions about Chark’s health were brought to the forefront early in his career, as he played in the first three games before landing on injured reserve. Now that he’s back and healthy, though, Chark has strung together back-to-back superb performances.

He was billed as a deep threat for Jared Goff throughout training camp, but couldn’t show it while he was injured. Fans are getting a glimpse at what he is when healthy now, as he’s put together two straight performances of 90-plus receiving yards.

With a healthy Chark and Jameson Williams back in action, Detroit has four dynamic receivers. This is tough to account for, so the Lions should do everything they can to keep the core together.

1.) RB Jamaal Williams

Williams has been a key figure for the Lions throughout the Dan Campbell era. His vocal leadership has struck a chord with his teammates, while his unique personality is inviting for the fanbase.

The running back has been much more than that, though. He’s the team’s leading rusher, becoming the featured back after D’Andre Swift suffered an injury early in the year. Heading into Week 15, he’s run for a career-high 806 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

While Williams may not be as dynamic as the younger Swift when he’s healthy, he’s been more consistent. For that reason, he’s worth keeping around for the long term.