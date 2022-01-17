Ranking 19 Detroit Lions Free Agents

The Detroit Lions and Brad Holmes will have some key decisions to make this offseason.

As the Detroit Lions enter the offseason, management will have to make a multitude of decisions.

New general manager Brad Holmes has stated he wants to build a winning team in Detroit. In doing so, he will have to evaluate the upcoming free agent class within the organization.

Here’s SI All Lions’ rankings of the Lions’ restricted and unrestricted free agents, as well as a list of exclusive rights free agents:

19. DT Joel Heath

Status: UFA

2021 stats: DNP

Analysis: Heath did not play in 2021, suffering a torn ACL during the organized team activities portion of team camp. The Lions drafted two defensive tackles in 2021 and could address the position more in the offseason, leaving little need for Heath.

18. LB Shaun Dion Hamilton

Status: UFA

2021 stats: DNP

Analysis: Another player who suffered a season-ending injury before the season started, Hamilton hasn’t got a chance to prove his value to the public. The Alabama product has started seven games in his career but won’t be high on the team’s priority list after being unable to show his skills in game action.

17. Nick Williams

Status: UFA

2021 stats: 27 tackles, 4 TFL, .5 sack

Analysis: At age 31, Williams started all 17 games for Detroit. It was his second season with the Lions and has been a consistent veteran presence. However, with the team looking to load up on talent in the near future, the veteran may not be a part of the long-term plans.

16. S C.J. Moore

Status: RFA

2021 stats: 14 tackles, 1 INT, 1 rush, 28 yards

Analysis: The third-year safety fell out of the defensive rotation in the secondary with the emergence of Dean Marlowe. He did still contribute on special teams, including a long run on a fake punt, and grabbed an interception in the season finale. He could be a candidate to return if it’s on a cheap deal, but he remains largely unproven.

15. OT Will Holden

Status: RFA

2021 stats: 14 games, 1 start, 1 sack allowed

Analysis: Drafted by Arizona, Detroit marks the fourth stop in the career for Holden. With the offensive line decimated by injuries, he got a chance to contribute. While he was serviceable, the Lions are set to return a large number of O-line options and may opt against keeping the Vanderbilt product.

14. OT Tyrell Crosby

Status: UFA

2021 stats: DNP

Analysis: Set to be the team’s swing tackle, Crosby was waived at the conclusion of the preseason and spent the season on IR with a back injury. Matt Nelson took over his role and was a quality contributor. This could mean the end of Crosby’s time in Detroit.

13. QB David Blough

Status: RFA

2021 stats: 1 game

Analysis: Blough began the 2021 regular season as the backup quarterback after Tim Boyle was placed on IR. However, Boyle reclaimed the spot upon his return from injury and wound up making three starts. Plenty of questions remain at quarterback, including whether or not Holmes will keep both backups entering contract years.

12. LB Josh Woods

Status: RFA

2021 stats: 21 tackles, 2 TFLs

Analysis: Another position decimated by injuries necessitated Woods getting some playing time. He performed in adequate fashion while also getting some run on special teams. However, the Lions have other options to consider that could leave him as an odd man out.

11. QB Tim Boyle

Status: UFA

2021 stats: 3 starts, 61-for-94, 526 yards, 3 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

Analysis: With Jared Goff sidelined three separate times, Boyle got a chance to make an impact in regular season games. While he showed flashes of being a capable starter, he couldn’t lead the team to a win. The Lions could certainly opt to bring him back in the backup role, but his fate could be sealed if Holmes elects to take a QB in the draft.

10. WR KhaDarel Hodge

Status: UFA

2021 stats: 13 catches, 157 yards

Analysis: After two Lions starters suffered season-ending injuries, Hodge was forced to step up and contribute. The special teams ace had flashes of stardom, including an outstanding catch in Week 17 against Seattle. He makes for an interesting decision for management, as he has value on special teams that could be an asset.

9. S Dean Marlowe

Status: UFA

2021 stats: 65 tackles, 1 FR

Analysis: Marlowe was picked up in the offseason and wound up being a mainstay in the secondary. His veteran presence as a sixth-year player was helpful and he remained healthy, playing in 16 of the 17 games. The Lions have other decisions to make at the position but could elect to bring him back on another short deal.

8. FB Jason Cabinda

Status: RFA

2021 stats: 3 rush, 23 yards, 4 catches, 16 yards, TD

Analysis: Cabinda is a clear favorite of head coach Dan Campbell and can do several things for Detroit’s offense. Some believe the fullback position is dying, but Cabinda brings plenty as a blocker that should warrant a return in 2021.

7. WR Josh Reynolds

Status: UFA

2021 stats: 19 catches, 306 yards, 2 TDs

Analysis: A mid-season addition of the waiver wire, Reynolds provided a shot in the arm for a Lions offense that was sputtering. He’s a tall vertical threat who can certainly be an asset. His chemistry with Goff and athletic ability could be helpful as the team tries to stock the talent cupboard.

6. C Evan Brown

Status: RFA

2021 stats: 16 games, 1 sack allowed

Analysis: With All-Pro center Frank Ragnow done for the season following a Week 4 injury, Brown was forced to take the reins of the offensive line. He did an adequate job, setting up the running lanes for Detroit’s numerous backs. He played well enough to warrant an extension and could be a part of the Lions’ returning O-line core in 2022.

5. WR Kalif Raymond

Status: UFA

2021 stats: 48 catches, 576 yards, 4 TDs, 4 rushes, 28 yards, 21 punt returns, 236 yards

Analysis: The speedster made an impact in a variety of ways in his first year as a Lion. The wideout did a number of things, especially late when Campbell found his footing as a play-caller. There’s a premium on speed in the NFL, which should create an opportunity for him to return.

4. LB Alex Anzalone

Status: UFA

2021 stats: 78 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

Analysis: Coming from New Orleans, Anzalone was thrust into a starting role right away in Motown. He proved to be what the team needed, taking over the defensive play-calling duties while becoming a solid member of the defensive unit. He suffered a season-ending injury in Week 15, and it’s up in the air whether he will return.

3. LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Status: UFA

2021 stats: 72 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 1 FR

Analysis: After beginning his career as a special teamer, the coaching change resulted in an increased workload for the Tennessee product. Reeves-Maybin became a mainstay in the linebacking corps, starting 11 games.

He took over as the defensive play caller following Anzalone’s injury and proved to be worthy of the role. There will be a stable role for the fifth-year player should he decide to return.

2. DE Charles Harris

Status: UFA

2021 stats: 65 tackles, 10 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR

Analysis: The former first-round pick found a role that fits him in Detroit. With starter Romeo Okwara suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4, Harris was given an opportunity to contribute. He took advantage and may have played himself into a substantial raise.

Harris should be a priority for Lions management as it looks to build a winner. He’s a capable pass rusher who could prove to be a steal should he stack another good year in 2022.

1. S Tracy Walker III

Status: UFA

2021 stats: 105 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

Analysis: Walker has grown to be the best draft pick of the previous regime, establishing himself as a top player on Detroit’s defense. He had a solid 2021 season, making plays in both the pass and run game.

The Louisiana product was able to return to his natural free safety position after spending the 2020 season at strong safety. He’s an asset the Lions would benefit from having back, but will likely draw attention from elsewhere and could pursue his options.

Below is a list of Detroit’s Exclusive Rights free agents: