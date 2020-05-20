Ranking the Lions' Drafted Rookies

Detroit's nine drafted rookies have a big task ahead of them: making a positive contribution during the 2020 season.

In what has often been labeled as a "win-now" campaign for Lions head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, there's no denying the fact that the team's first-year pros will be relied upon more heavily than in previous seasons.

As Quinn's first two selections in this past April's NFL Draft, Jeff Okudah -- Detroit's first-round pick (No. 3 overall) -- and D'Andre Swift -- Detroit's second-round choice (No. 35 overall) -- will be the two players from the 2020 draft class that are most expected to bring instant productivity.

And they should be the two rookies that contribute the most, too, going into the upcoming season.

Let's take a look now at my rankings for all of Detroit's drafted rookies, based on how much I expect them to contribute this upcoming season:

1.) CB Jeff Okudah

He was the No. 3 overall pick. Enough said, right?

But, I'll also say this: He's being viewed as the successor to a Detroit fan favorite in Darius Slay. So, the expectations are large for Okudah going into his first season, and I expect him to contribute in a big way right away.

2.) RB D'Andre Swift

Swift could one day be the No. 1 back in Motown.

But, at the very least, in year No. 1, expect him to be a solid complementary piece to the incumbent lead back in Detroit's running backs room, Kerryon Johnson.

And with Johnson's injury past, Swift could emerge as a nice safety valve if Johnson succumbs to an injury for a third consecutive campaign.

3.) OG Jonah Jackson

Jackson might be the best value pick of the entire Lions draft.

The Lions traded up 10 picks from No. 85 overall to pick No. 75, and in the process, acquired an individual that can start immediately at right guard -- a big void along Detroit's offensive line due to the departure of Graham Glasgow earlier this offseason.

4.) EDGE defender Julian Okwara

Detroit produced diddly-squat from a pass-rush perspective a season ago.

Enter Okwara, the brother of Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara who comes into Motown with a solid background as a stand-up EDGE rusher.

He'll be expected to wreak havoc on opposing passers right away, and I think he's up to the task.

5.) OG Logan Stenberg

Stenberg -- Detroit's fourth-round pick (No. 121 overall) -- has a self-proclaimed "nasty" streak to him.

And he's not just nasty, as he's productive when he hits the field, too.

He started in 39 consecutive games during his time at Kentucky, and was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2019.

Impressively, he did not permit a single sack during the '19 campaign.

He, along with Jackson, should compete right away for the starting right guard position.

6.) RB Jason Huntley

The "Swiss Army knife" from New Mexico State could be the No. 4 running back in year No. 1 on the depth chart -- behind Johnson, Swift and second-year back Bo Scarbrough.

He can impact the game in a multitude of ways, including on special teams as a kick returner.

And he could start in that role come Week 1 of the regular season, supplanting Jamal Agnew in the process.

7.) DT John Penisini

Penisini -- Detroit's sixth-round pick -- was a second-team All-Pac-12 defensive tackle his final two years at Utah.

He'll be able to serve in the role of a rotational, run-stuffing defensive lineman from day one.

As NFL.com's Lance Zierlein writes, Penisini profiles as a "backup nose tackle with girth and anchor to clog the drain as a run stopper."

If he becomes that, he'll prove to be a nice late-round value pick for Quinn & Co.

8.) WR Quintez Cephus

Not much to love with Cephus here, as he doesn't do anything incredibly well.

The one aspect of his game that could help him survive in the league, though, is his ability and willingness to exert physicality.

I just don't see it being enough to overcome his glaring deficiencies, such as his lack of straight-line speed. And it's why I don't see him making much of an impact in his first year with the Lions.

9.) DL Jashon Cornell

Cornell is a player that seems like could be on the outside looking in when it comes to making Detroit's 53-man roster in 2020.

He was Detroit's seventh-round selection, and could've easily gone undrafted, according to many draft pundits.

Subsequently, I had no choice but to rank him last.

