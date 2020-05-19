Matt Patricia Provides Update on Lions' Offseason Plans

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia appeared on WJR radio Tuesday morning and provided an update on how the Lions offseason has progressed.

"We’re in the middle of phase two, and then phase three starts in June -- is commonly referred to as OTA’s and practice," Patricia said.

"The players themselves, they've done a great job of trying to stay safe number one. Number two get there work in, and these guys that are on this team, I trust them so much to go out and just do the right thing and try to get themselves in shape."

The Lions are planning to continue their virtual offseason meetings and will decide in a couple of weeks when to reopen the Allen Park practice facility.

Since the schedule has been released, Patricia acknowledged the spring is also used to research upcoming opponents on the schedule.

"As far the schedule, it is fun to kind of take a look at the different opponents," Patricia said. "Even though the rosters aren't set, we do always take the spring and we will always take a look at especially the opponent's early on in the season. We will look at their personnel and what they do on offense, defense and special teams and kind of have an off-season scouting report. We are checking out all those teams and getting ready to go."

Despite the challenges of a vastly differently offseason program than anyone is used to, Patricia expressed the goal is to attempt to keep the work as normal as possible as they progress through this unique offseason.

