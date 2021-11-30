Report: Tigers Close to Signing SS Javier Baez

Supporters of the Detroit Tigers have been clamoring for general manager Al Avila to sign prized shortstop Carlos Correa.

The 27-year-old free agent was reportedly seeking a contract north of $325 million, which likely put him out of the price range of the Tigers.

According to a report from MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, the club is very close to signing a multi-year deal with Javier Baez.

"The deal, if completed, is expected to be for six years. The Tigers have not confirmed any agreement, though they’ve been known to be in discussions. The development, amid a flurry of free-agent signings around baseball leading up to the expiration of MLB’s Collective Bargaining Agreement Wednesday night, would end Detroit’s search to fill its biggest positional need," explained Jason Beck of MLB.com.

Supporters who have been following along became excited when Correa and Tigers manager A.J. Hinch were spotted having lunch a couple of weeks ago.

However, Avila and Co. were reportedly casting a wide net in their search for their next shortstop.

At a recent media session, owner Chris Ilitch explained that funds would be made available if Avila and the team targeted a player that fits the needs of the club.

The Tigers have not confirmed reports of a long-term agreement with Baez at this time.

