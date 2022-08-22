Roster Watch: Lions Who Could Be Cut This Week

If the Detroit Lions decide to make roster cuts this week, they would be required to get their active roster down to the limit of 80 by Tuesday afternoon.

Previously, players on the PUP and NFI lists did not count against the active roster. Now, they would count as a member of the active roster.

If general manager Brad Holmes and the coaching staff decide to designate players on these unavailable lists as "reserve" players, they would be required to miss the first four games of the 2022 NFL season.

There are several members of the roster who could be designated on the "reserve" list -- including Josh Paschal, Romeo Okwara, Jerry Jacobs, Jameson Williams and Jason Cabinda.

Following the contest against the Indianapolis Colts, those players on the roster bubble have come into more focus.

Head coach Dan Campbell is seeking players who can be relied upon during practice and who have the potential of performing well when the lights are the brightest.

On offense, those who may be struggling to keep their position on the roster include tight end Derrick Deese, wideout Kalil Pimpleton, offensive linemen Kevin Jarvis, Darrin Paulo, Obinna Eze, running back Jermar Jefferson and kicker Riley Patterson.

All must work to show more in order to avoid being on the roster bubble in the coming weeks.

Jefferson is clearly behind Craig Reynolds on the depth chart. The second-year running back has not hit the holes with the same effectiveness as the others on the roster.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pimpleton has yet to make a number of impactful plays when his number has been called upon.

On defense, cornerbacks Cedric Boswell and Mark Gilbert have struggled in coverage and have been impacted negatively by miscommunication.

Campbell noted just how important communication is for defensive backs and the work the coaching staff has done with veterans to ensure everyone is on the same page.

"Open your mouth. Let's be on the same page," Campbell said Saturday, following the Lions' 27-26 win over the Colts. "It's something that we've desperately been working on with the older guys who are starting to get it, you know -- Tracy (Walker) and (DeShon) Elliott and those guys. And so now, man, we've got to get the young guys to come along and start, you know man, there's no secrets out there. We don't want secrets. Let's all be on the same page."