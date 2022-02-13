Roundtable: Biggest Improvement Dan Campbell Must Make in Year No. 2

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on the biggest improvement Detroit Lions head man Dan Campbell must make in year No. 2.

1.) How well do you think Ben Johnson will do as Lions offensive coordinator in year No. 1?

Vito Chirco: Based on how the offense performed down the stretch of this past season, after Johnson assumed a larger role in the weekly offensive game-planning, I think he will fare just fine.

But, the organization and its fanbase also have to understand that this will be the first time Johnson is calling plays in his coaching career. So, it's fair to expect him to experience some rookie play-calling struggles along the way, and that's why Dan Campbell and the fans must be patient with him and not rush to judgment on his play-calling abilities. As long as that's the case, I believe Johnson will be able to flourish in his new role as offensive coordinator.

Adam Strozynski: I have my concerns about Ben Johnson, and they don't have as much to do with him, as they do with Dan Campbell. I think Johnson showed you the ability to gameplan effectively last season, as he was part of the brain trust when Anthony Lynn was demoted. But, how much will Campbell be involved with the gameday play-calling? That's my concern: Does the head coach interfere or hold back the new OC? Time will tell.

2.) What is biggest adjustment Dan Campbell must make in year No. 2?

Chirco: He must get control over his penchant for going for it on fourth down.

As much as it was exciting to watch for Lions fans in 2021, it's not a recipe for success over the long haul.

It's cute when you're an irrelevant franchise that has endured losing season after losing season.

Yet, as Detroit attempts to build a competitive roster and tries to find its way back to relevancy, Campbell's overaggressive ways must be tamed. If not, it could cost the Lions meaningful games moving forward.

Strozynski: For this team to succeed, he must put them in position to win, and that will come down to his in-game situational play calls. That must take a major step forward.

3.) How concerned are you that Aidan Hutchinson will be a bust?

Chirco: I'm not at all. And honestly, I don't buy into the predominant narrative that is presently being spun about Hutchinson: that he'll either be a Watt-level pass rusher or a player that won't be able to get the job done if drafted by Detroit.

In reality, I think he'll fall somewhere in the middle, and that's more than fine. He'll still be a solid pro, and be able to contribute to an NFL franchise for a decade or longer.

And, there's no doubt the Lions could use just that out of a player at the EDGE position.

Strozynski: I'm not concerned that he will be a bust, because his motor and IQ won't allow it. I don't think he lives up to the expectation that 90% of Michigan fans have for him. I think most Michigan fans think he will be Chase Young or as impactful as T.J. Watt. I don't see him translating to that at the next level. If he goes to the right system that will allow him to grow into the position and grow into that leadership role, he'll succeed.

