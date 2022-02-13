Skip to main content

Best Prop Bet for Super Bowl 56

Read more on the best prop bet to make for Super Bowl 56.

The big game is finally here. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will square off with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday evening in Super Bowl 56 (6:30 p.m. EST kickoff).

Along with picking who's going to win and betting on the game itself, there are prop bets aplenty that accompany the Super Bowl on an annual basis. This year is no different. 

The bets range from the over/under of 48.5 total points and 5.5 total touchdowns scored, to Bengals running back Joe Mixon recording over 24.5 receiving yards and the Rams' Leonard Floyd producing over half a sack. 

However, the most interesting prop bet to me that I'm going to focus on in this piece is Los Angeles receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scoring a touchdown at any point in the game. 

The odds of it happening are currently set at +120, according to SI Sportsbook.

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_17443319_168388382_lowres

Lions' Super Bowl Ties

Read more on the ties the Detroit Lions have to the two teams playing in Super Bowl 56: the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

1 hour ago
burrow5

Super Bowl 56 Predictions: Bengals-Rams

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

2 hours ago
stafford5

Look: Matthew Stafford Sent Off In Grand Style

Matthew Stafford is less than 24 hours away from playing in the Super Bowl.

12 hours ago

I'm in the camp that it's going to occur. 

beckham5

Here's why: The dynamic wideout has scored six touchdowns in 11 total games with the Rams (includes the team's three postseason contests). Secondly, he's become Stafford's most reliable target after Cooper Kupp, the Rams' prolific No. 1 wideout. With that said, Kupp is going to draw most of the attention from the Bengals' secondary, which bodes well for Beckham and could put him in some favorable one-on-one situations with Cincinnati's weaker defensive backs (i.e. Eli Apple). 

Subsequently, I believe OBJ scores Sunday (possibly as part of a game-winning drive for Stafford & Co., too), and I'm putting my hard-earned SI All Lions money on it happening, with the present +120 odds.

beckham5
News

Best Prop Bet for Super Bowl 56

57 seconds ago
USATSI_17443319_168388382_lowres
News

Lions' Super Bowl Ties

1 hour ago
burrow5
News

Super Bowl 56 Predictions: Bengals-Rams

2 hours ago
stafford5
News

Look: Matthew Stafford Sent Off In Grand Style

12 hours ago
swift5
News

D'Andre Swift Does Not Shy Away From Contact: 'He's Looking For It'

18 hours ago
USATSI_17478663_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Ben Johnson's 'Sharp' Football Mind Uses Analytics to Get Ahead

22 hours ago
USATSI_17479690_168388382_lowres
News

Grading Levi Onwuzurike's Rookie Season

Feb 12, 2022
hutchinson5
News

Schematically, Aidan Hutchinson Not Yet Familiar with Lions' Defense

Feb 12, 2022