Best Prop Bet for Super Bowl 56

Read more on the best prop bet to make for Super Bowl 56.

The big game is finally here. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will square off with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday evening in Super Bowl 56 (6:30 p.m. EST kickoff).

Along with picking who's going to win and betting on the game itself, there are prop bets aplenty that accompany the Super Bowl on an annual basis. This year is no different.

The bets range from the over/under of 48.5 total points and 5.5 total touchdowns scored, to Bengals running back Joe Mixon recording over 24.5 receiving yards and the Rams' Leonard Floyd producing over half a sack.

However, the most interesting prop bet to me that I'm going to focus on in this piece is Los Angeles receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scoring a touchdown at any point in the game.

The odds of it happening are currently set at +120, according to SI Sportsbook.

I'm in the camp that it's going to occur.

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Here's why: The dynamic wideout has scored six touchdowns in 11 total games with the Rams (includes the team's three postseason contests). Secondly, he's become Stafford's most reliable target after Cooper Kupp, the Rams' prolific No. 1 wideout. With that said, Kupp is going to draw most of the attention from the Bengals' secondary, which bodes well for Beckham and could put him in some favorable one-on-one situations with Cincinnati's weaker defensive backs (i.e. Eli Apple).

Subsequently, I believe OBJ scores Sunday (possibly as part of a game-winning drive for Stafford & Co., too), and I'm putting my hard-earned SI All Lions money on it happening, with the present +120 odds.