Roundtable: Critical Goals Lions Must Accomplish in 2022 NFL Draft

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on the critical goals the Detroit Lions must accomplish during the 2022 NFL Draft.

1.) Who will be the Lions' pick at No. 2 this year?

Vito Chirco: At this point, I'm going to go with Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. I think the "football gods" are going to be on the side of the Lions for once, leading the Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child product to fall to Detroit at No. 2 overall. The hometown kid ends up starting his professional football career in the Motor City. You can't script it much better than that.

Adam Strozynski: There is a lot of smoke around Kayvon Thibodeaux, and when there is smoke, there is usually fire. This team needs an elite pass rusher, and this is a draft where you can grab one that appears to be a game-changer.

2.) What is the most important goal for the Lions to accomplish in the draft?

Chirco: I think it's critical for the Lions to pile up talent on the defensive side of the ball. I truly believe Detroit general manager Brad Holmes needs to select at least five defensive players in this year's draft, most notably at EDGE, linebacker and in the secondary. I believe this is the best strategy for Holmes & Co. to deploy in order to take the next step in their rebuild.

Strozynski: Grab impactful pieces that will be the foundation for the future. This should specifically happen on defense, where they have holes everywhere.

3.) Which team could you see making the Lions an offer for the No. 32 pick?

Chirco: As I wrote in my latest piece for SI All Lions, I believe there are three teams that stand out as potential trade partners: the New York Jets, the Seattle Seahawks and the Houston Texans. After getting rid of their respective franchise quarterbacks, I could see Seattle (which dealt Russell Wilson) and Houston (which parted ways with Deshaun Watson) making the strongest push for the Lions' first-round choice at No. 32 overall.

Strozynski: There are eight teams without a first-round pick in this year's draft. That's where I start, and that's where I think you find a team like the San Francisco 49ers. I think the 49ers will identify someone they must have, and will package this year's second-round pick and a possible future first-round pick.

4.) Who is your favorite all-time Lions draft pick and why?

Chirco: I'll give you two for the price of one. Of all the Lions picks in my lifetime, I'll go with Matthew Stafford, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft. It's unfortunate he never achieved more team-wide success in a Lions uniform, and some of that is on him. But, at the end of the day, he's the best signal-caller to ever don the Honolulu Blue, and he should be remembered fondly for his time in Motown.

The second guy I'll bring up is Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, the No. 3 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. I never got to see him play up close-and-personal. However, I love watching his highlights on YouTube whenever I get the chance, and I know he's easily the best running back in Lions franchise history and one of the best in NFL history.

Strozynski: Chis Spielman was my favorite Lions player as a kid, and after racking my brain to see if there was anyone I liked better or had a significant attachment to, there isn't. So, the Lions special counselor it is.

5.) Who is your least favorite all-time Lions draft pick and why?

Chirco: I'm going to go with Mike Williams, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Among a multitude of bad Matt Millen draft picks to choose from, Williams takes the cake for me, since he only suited up for two seasons in the Motor City and recorded a measly 449 yards and two touchdowns in 22 games.

Strozynski: Jeff Okudah. You don't take a cornerback at No. 3, when there is more impactful talent on the board.

6.) How are you going to watch this year's draft?

Chirco: I'll be watching and covering the draft for SI All Lions from the warm confines of my home.

Strozynski: At home, with an adult beverage, while interacting with Lions nation.