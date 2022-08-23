Safety Kerby Joseph Q&A: 'I Know My Time Is Coming'

Detroit Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph has been given an opportunity to play this preseason.

Joseph played 43 defensive snaps and recorded 12 reps on special teams in the opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The talented defensive back demonstrated his open-field tackling and even recorded six tackles against Atlanta.

While his performance against the Colts highlighted his inexperience at times, the 21-year-old is taking advantage of his opportunities to learn from film in order to enhance recognizing his coverage responsibility and reacting quicker.

Also, miscommunications with other defensive backs will have dire consequences in the regular season. Learning from mistakes in the preseason should serve Detroit's 2022 third round pick well, as he embarks on his first season in the NFL.

His senior season at Illinois caught the attention of Detroit's front office.

A review of his film saw the 6-foot-1 being around the football and recording 57 tackles to go along with five interceptions.

“My senior season I feel like I took in a lot more extra effort. I feel like I started defining at least one position," Joseph said after being drafted. "I felt we weren’t about -- two positions were like receiver or safety, whereas I focused in on safety. I feel like that really elevated my game."

Playing wideout in high school also gave Joseph the skills to secure the football and an understanding of offensive philosophies.

"The ball skills have always been with me," he said. "The ball skills, I was just born with them. They’re just a natural talent that I have."

Here is the conversation Joseph had with All Lions following training camp practice on Monday.

* Questions have been lightly edited for clarity.

Q: How do you feel your training camp has gone?

A: I feel like I've been getting a lot of experience. I felt like I've been learning a lot of new things. Just want to keep driving that bus. I felt like the things I'm seeing now prepare me for those in the future.

Q: What does it mean that this Detroit Lions defense is safety-led?

A: So, the safeties are basically like the quarterbacks of the defense. So, it’s our priority to make sure everybody’s on the same page and making calls that are right. Because at the end of the day, when everything breaks down, everybody looks at us to get them down or make a play.

Q: How are Tracy Walker III and DeShon Elliott helping your transition to the pros?

A: They’ve taken me in as their own. I’m really thankful for that. And (they’re) always giving me advice, helpful tips and stuff like that for me to better my game, so that I can be on my 'A' game every single time that I’m out there on that field. Just encouraging me every single time.

Q: How important is communication amongst the secondary?

A: Communication is everything. Like I said, we all have to be on the same page. Offenses like to exploit things. So, as long as you’re on the same page, can’t nothing happen.

Q: How did you feel about your performance in the Colts game?

A: I felt like it was good. I feel like there’s some things I can clean up, get better at. But, overall, it’s just a good learning experience, because I never really beat myself down over anything. I just really want to keep my head up and just keep getting better and moving.

Q: What is one thing you feel like you’ve really focused on?

A: Play recognition and situations.

Q: What’s your assessment of the wide receivers on the roster?

A: I feel like it’s amazing, because, you know, these receivers, they’re like the top level -- like top game. I feel like going against those guys, they’re also making me better, because iron sharpens iron. So, going against those guys and learning those techniques that I need to use against receivers -- if they’re fast, small or big, or quick, learning different techniques that I can use to better my game.

Q: Do you envision your first NFL interception or making big plays at the highest level?

A: Oh yeah. I dream about it. I’ve envisioned it. I pray about it. I do everything I can possibly do. I know it’s coming. You’ve just gotta keep believing and taking every step in order to receive that gift. And, every interception, every turnover I get, I feel like is a blessing from God. I’m just thankful for the experience I’m getting with the vets and stuff like that. They’re just helping me better my vision, because I know my time is coming.