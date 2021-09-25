Ex-Lions LB Jahlani Tavai, RB Kerryon Johnson Elevated from Practice Squad

Several ex-Lions were activated by their new clubs ahead of the Week 3 NFL schedule.

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai was jettisoned off the roster after a subpar performance in training camp.

A former second-round pick, Tavai quickly landed with the New England Patriots on their practice squad, the one place many pundits felt was the only organization who would take a chance on a linebacker who had yet to prove he belonged in the league.

After spending a couple of weeks on the practice squad, it was announced on Saturday that the third-year linebacker would be elevated to the 53-man roster, ahead of the Patriots Week 3 home contest against the New Orleans Saints.

The 6-foot-2, 246-pound linebacker appeared in 31 games with 16 career starts since 2019.

Under then head coach Matt Patricia, Tavai recorded 113 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed.

Former running back Kerryon Johnson was also elevated from the . San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

After being released by general manager Brad Holmes, Johnson briefly spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles before an injury ended his tenure with his new team prematurely.

Johnson is eligible to play against a familiar rival, as the 49ers face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Running back Ameer Abdullah has also returned to the Vikings 53-man roster, per the team.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Roster moves

Ahead of their second home game of the season at Ford Field, the Lions announced several roster moves of their own on Saturday afternoon.

As a result of kicker Austin Seibert being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, kicker Ryan Santoso was activated off the practice squad.

Defensive end Kevin Strong, who returned to practice this week after suffering a head injury early in the season, was placed on the reserve/injured list after being a limited participant in practice on Friday. One day prior on Thursday, Strong had been listed as a full participant.

Two additions to the practice squad were announced, as long snapper Beau Brinkley and punter Lachlan Edwards were added. In corresponding moves, wide receiver Javon McKinley and tight end Jared Pinkney were released from the practice squad.

